Highlights The New York Knicks are considering making a trade for Joel Embiid if he decides to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, but NBA writer Mark Medina believes it wouldn't be a success for either team due to the Knicks giving up too much depth and the 76ers having to re-carve out roles for their players.

The Knicks are reportedly willing to offer a trade package that includes three key players and multiple first-round picks for Embiid, with team president Leon Rose making him a top priority.

While Embiid won the MVP award last season, his playoff performances were, at times, disappointing, and the Sixers failed to advance past the Eastern Conference semi-finals again. The Knicks, on the other hand, have also struggled in the playoffs, making the post-season only twice since Embiid entered the league. However, the Knicks are seen as a team on the rise with playoff aspirations.

The New York Knicks are reportedly monitoring the situation in Philadelphia as it pertains to Joel Embiid. Should the 29-year-old decide he wants to escape from the wrath of “The Process” in search of a new challenge, the Knicks could be poised to make a deal. However, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t believe a Knicks-Sixers trade for the star would be a success for either party, arguing that the Knicks would likely have to give up too much depth, while on the 76ers end, they would have to re-carve out roles for each of their players.

NBA latest trade rumors

The most valuable team in the NBA, at least from a financial perspective, are never too far away from trade rumors, especially when it pertains to the league's biggest stars. Most recently, though, they have been linked with a possible move for Philadelphia 76ers’ franchise star Joel Embiid, who may decide to move on from the franchise should the Sixers fall out of playoff contention after trading away his All-Star teammate, James Harden.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Knicks are willing to offer a substantial trade package to the Sixers for the 29-year-old, with the inclusion of three-players and multiple first-round picks. He would later report that Knicks team president, Leon Rose has listed the six-time All-Star as his “No. 1 priority” while the organization are thought to continue to “closely monitor the situation”.

The Knicks made few roster upgrades during free-agency, instead opting to maintain roster continuity as they seek to establish themselves as legitimate play-off contenders in the East after making it to the conference semi-finals last year, for the first time since 2013. Their most notable acquisition Donte DiVincenzo, formerly of the Golden State Warriors, was signed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the orange and blue, after a strong season in which he averaged 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from three. His move to the Big Apple sees him reunited with Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Medina – Knicks would be risking ‘positional versatility’ and ‘depth’

Medina doesn’t believe the Knicks should ever consider making a run at Embiid, arguing that they would be having to give up too much of their depth in order to acquire his services. When asked on what he made of the New York Knicks’ rumored trade package offering for the Sixers center, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT…

“Yeah, I think it would be a bad move for the New York Knicks because they'd be giving up so much of their depth, so much of their positional versatility, and those are the two things that really made them a dangerous playoff team, last season as well as this upcoming season. I also don't think it would be a good trade for the Philadelphia 76ers, because even though you're getting a lot in return, you're having to figure out roles on a team that already has their roles carved out. So I think that both parties, while there might be some conversations and phone calls back and forth, they should probably conclude that they're better off with where they are.”

MVP regular season, playoff disappointment…again

After finishing as runner-up in the previous two campaigns, Joel Embiid finally won the elusive regular season league MVP award, narrowly edging out 2023 NBA champion, Nikola Jokic who was looking to three-peat.

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers Career Statistics Minutes Played 31.8 Points 27.2 Assists 3.4 Rebounds 11.2 Steals 0.9 Blocks 1.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his MVP winning-campaign, the 29-year-old led the NBA in scoring with 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also ranked second overall in the league for efficiency with a rating of 35.9, second only to Jokic. Despite having a stellar regular season, the Sixers’ playoff campaign failed to live up to the bill. In a crucial game 7 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Sixers suffered a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, ending their championship aspirations that season. In that game, Embiid was virtually a non-factor, scoring 15 points, eight rebounds and one assist, shooting only five-for-18 from the field for 27.8 percent, and going 0-for-4 from downtown.

Read more: NBA Atlantic Division projections for the 2023-24 season

While the seven-footer has yet to see playoff success throughout his career, failing to make it past the Eastern semi-finals in five of the last six seasons, the New York Knicks haven’t exactly done too much better. Since Embiid’s arrival into the league back in 2016-17, the Knickerbockers have made the playoffs only twice in that span, in 2021 and 2023, where they lost the first-round and the conference semi-finals, respectively.

With the environment in Philadelphia being somewhat sour recently, the atmosphere in New York couldn’t be more of the opposite. Seen as a team on the rise, led by stand-out leader Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have playoff aspirations of their own, and their chances would certainly be boosted in what is a stacked Eastern Conference if they were able to trade for a star of Embiid’s caliber. While a trade for the star looks almost impossible, stranger things have happened, and he may be one to keep a close eye on at the trade deadline, especially if the Sixers are no longer competitive.