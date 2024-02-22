Highlights Randle faces potential surgery for his shoulder injury, casting doubt on his immediate return.

Knicks heavily rely on Randle's offensive prowess; his absence impacts the team's performance.

Without Randle, the Knicks are 4-5 post-injury, potentially affecting their playoff ranking.

Now in his 10th NBA season, New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle overcame a slow start to his 2023-24 campaign to be named an All-Star for the third time in his career.

Unfortunately for Randle, he was unable to participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game due to a dislocated right shoulder that he suffered on Jan. 27 against the Miami Heat. Durable throughout his playing career, the former first-round pick played at least 70 games in all but two seasons before 2023-24. However, his injury wasn't a head-turner. Expected to be out just 2–3 weeks, it was treated as a minor inconvenience for the Knicks.

With Randle stating that he's considering surgery to repair the injury, that may all have changed.

The 29-year-old is hoping to avoid a procedure. To that point, Randle does sound upbeat about his current health. Nonetheless, the veteran hedged his bets, casting legitimate doubt on his ability to return to the court sooner rather than later. As the postseason is set to begin on Apr. 20, the Knicks will hope that he can at least return ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs if he does opt for surgery.

Over the course of his New York tenure, the Knicks are 166-164 with Randle. Just over .500, that record may not seem special. Yet, when compared with New York's record without Randle (139-298), the team's reliance on his faceup offensive ability becomes clear.

Julius Randle's understated impact With or without Randle W-L record W-L percentage Knicks w/ Julius Randle 166-164 50.3 Knicks w/o Julius Randle 139-298 31.8

This season, Randle is averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, all of which rank second on the Knicks. One of the more gifted scorers at his position, he's also shooting 47.1 percent from the field. His ball movement and defensive effort continue to be areas where he needs to improve. Nonetheless, he's undeniably their best frontcourt player, and behind only breakout star Jalen Brunson in the pecking order.

What does the remainder of the season look like for the Knicks

The Knicks have just 27 games remaining on the schedule

The Knicks are 33-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they're 4-5 in the games that they've played since Julius Randle went out with a dislocated shoulder. If that trend were to continue, the Knicks' post-All-Star Break record would be 12-15 if Randle were to miss the remainder of the regular season. Subsequently, they would be 45-37 overall, with a win percentage (54.8) that would rank seventh in the East.

There's no indication that Randle will sit out until the playoffs. Nonetheless, there's evidence that New York would at least be a Play-In team if his injury took that much time to rehab.

There are two significant concerns for the Knicks that exist outside of Randle though.

Knicks' supporting cast Player PPG SPG FG% 3P% OG Anunoby (with Knicks) 15.6 1.8 51.6% 39.1% Donte DiVincenzo (last 8 games) 26.5 1.5 45.9% 39.6%

Firstly, 3-and-D wing OG Anunoby is out with an injury himself. He recently underwent an elbow surgery that could keep him out for a few more weeks. Secondly, a major part of the reason that New York has stayed above water without Randle is the play of Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo continuing to average 26.5 points per game-- as he has since Randle went out-- seems unstainable. A six-year NBA veteran, DiVincenzo is averaging a career-high 13.6 points per game this season. It's only his second time averaging double-digit figures.

If Randle manages to avoid surgery and return to the Knicks before the playoffs, it's reasonable to assume that New York will be one of the most feared teams in the league. However, if the injury bug keeps biting, the Knicks might have to regroup next season and write 2024 off.