Highlights Knicks star Julius Randle will be sidelined for a few weeks with a dislocated right shoulder, but there is no significant damage.

Randle's absence will impact the Knicks, who have been on a hot streak, and they will need to find ways to win games without him.

Backup player Josh Hart will need to step up in Randle's absence and contribute on both ends of the floor.

The New York Knicks will be without one of their best players in the upcoming weeks. After exiting a win over the Miami Heat on Saturday in obvious pain, forward and All-Star Julius Randle has been diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder and will be out "for at least a few weeks."

Randle will be out for several games, including the Feb. 3 date with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Feb. 18 All-Star Game, where he was projected to be named a reserve. That being said, a sigh of relief was breathed by the Knicks, as there was speculation that Randle would be out for months.

Randle's injury's impact

The Knicks will miss their star as he works on a timely return

The Knicks are riding a six-game win streak and have won 12 of the last 14 games, cruising up the standings to the fourth seed in the NBA Eastern Conference. While the emergence of Jalen Brunson and the addition of OG Anunoby surely had an impact on the recent success, Randle has been playing high-level basketball this season, averaging 24 points and 9.2 rebounds.

When Randle plays, he offers an offensive boost and provides physicality that the Knicks have built their identity around. He is yet to miss a game this season, but the Knicks miss him when he is not on the floor, as his on/off offensive rating is +8.8.

Knicks' stats when Randle is on the court vs. when he is off Offensive rating Effective field goal percentage Opponent offensive rating Randle on the court 121.5 55.5% 115.6 Randle off the court 112.7 51% 107.1 Net difference +8.8 +4.5% -8.3

As the Knicks hope to earn a home playoff series in the first round, continuing to win games without Randle will need to be a top priority. While there is optimism that Randle will make a quick and full recovery, defensive-minded Anunoby will need to impact scoring, and backup Josh Hart will need to contribute on both ends of the floor. In 39 games as a reserve this season, Hart has averaged 6.9 points, but in six games as a starter, he has increased his impact to 10.2 points per contest. The Knicks will be expecting a solid output from Hart while they wait for Randle's return.