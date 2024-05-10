Highlights OG Anunoby's injury leaves a significant void in scoring and elite defense for the Knicks.

Despite an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers to protect their homecourt last Wednesday, the New York Knicks may have left the game with more negative emotions than positive. OG Anunoby left the game with a strained hamstring and did not return. He's ruled out for Game 3 in Indiana, and according to Knicks' Reporter Ian Begley, there's pessimism that the hamstring injury is more than just a cramp.

Assuming that Anunoby misses more than just Game 3, the Knicks are going to have to navigate through an exhausting postseason with their already depleted roster. They don't have Julius Randle or Bojan Bogdanović for the rest of their playoff run, and other key rotation players including Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson are playing and navigating through injuries as well.

The Loss of Elite Two-Way Production

Averaging 16.4 points on 50 percent shooting this postseason

Anunoby has been one of the Knicks' most reliable scorers this playoffs. He's the team's third-leading scorer and is doing so at the second-highest efficient rate. For a team that has been ultra-reliant on Brunson to create and lead the offense, Anunoby has been a reliable player to take the pressure off of him. In Wednesday's win against the Pacers, he scored 28 points on 57 percent three-point shooting to keep the Knicks afloat while Brunson was out with an injury.

As great as his offensive contributions have been for the Knicks, it's not even the best part of his game. He's been an elite defender and has played a huge role in slowing down the opposing team's best player. He gave Joel Embiid a lot of trouble during the Knicks' first-round series and has been pivotal in providing stops for the team.

He ranks second among all remaining forwards in paint defense, allowing only 38.9 percent of shots to be converted inside the painted area. When he's on the floor this postseason, opposing teams are shooting five percent worse from two. He's also going the extra mile with his play by hustling on every possession. He's the playoff leader in defensive loose balls recovered and ranks twelfth in shots contested.

Not Much Room In The Bench To Dig For a Replacement

Possible replacements have played a combined one minute this postseason

Head Coach Tom Thibodeau is going to have to dig deep into his bench to replace Anunoby's minutes, but there's not much room left to dig. Coach Thibodeau has already established a tight rotation, with many of his players already playing a high number of minutes.

Not only will it be difficult to integrate a new player into an already established rotation, but many of the possible options haven't even touched the floor at all this postseason. Possible replacements include Alec Burks and Shake Milton, who have played a combined one minute in this playoffs.

New York Knicks Depth - Regular Season Stats Player PPG eFG% MPG OG Anunoby 14.1 56.8 34.9 Alec Burks 6.5 38.3 13.5 Shake Milton 1.8 50.0 4.5

Considering that a lot of the Knicks' games this postseason have gone down to the wire, it's extremely important that the players they have on the floor can operate in the clutch. A lot of the Knicks' replacements for Anunoby aren't very battle-tested in these situations, and may even be too inefficient. Burks shot only averaged 38 percent effective field goal percentage throughout the regular season, and lost his spot in the Knicks' rotation.

Miles McBride will probably find himself a larger role with Brunson's uncertainty for Game 3, and could potentially fill in Anunoby's role as a reliable scorer for the team. Although he's been a solid contributor, he hasn't performed as well in the postseason as he did during the later stretches of the regular season, but a shift in his role could change that.

McBride feels better off as a catch-and-shoot player rather than a shot creator, and Anunoby's absence could give him more shot opportunities and Brunson's questionable availability could give him more attempts to establish rhythm. The Knicks are still far from out of playoff contention, but their road to the championship will be a lot bumpier without Anunoby.