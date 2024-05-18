Highlights Josh Hart has been crucial for the New York Knicks in the playoffs, but is now battling an abdominal injury.

New York cannot afford to lose Hart for Game 7, but they are optimistic he will suit up despite being hurt.

Knowing his make-up as a competitor, Hart's teammates have faith that he will play on Sunday.

Josh Hart has been the iron man for the New York Knicks throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs . The 29-year-old has been Tom Thibodeau's favorite soldier during New York's epic postseason run so far. The Knicks head coach is sending Hart out onto the battlefield for over 42 minutes per game.

Unfortunately, with all the minutes he's been logging, it seems like Hart's body is beginning to break down. Hart left early during New York's Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night due to abdominal soreness. He was visibly hurt and was writhing in pain on the bench with his heavily bandaged abdomen. And now he must enter Sunday afternoon's do-or-die Game 7 with a battered mid-section.

That's certainly the look of a man who has been through hell while giving his all for his short-handed team. Unfortunately for him, he won't have much time to recover, as Game 7 is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, not even 48 hours after Game 6 concluded.

Knicks Need Hart Available For Game 7

Hart has been New York's heart and soul in the playoffs

The Knicks cannot afford to lose Hart for Game 7. In fact, with all the injuries they are already dealing with, they can't afford to have him playing less than 100 percent during the win-or-go-home affair. Nonetheless, the Knicks would much rather have an 80 percent Josh Hart than not have him available at all in Game 7.

Josh Hart Stats 2024 NBA Playoffs Category Stats MPG 42.6 PPG 14.9 RPG 11.8 APG 4.5 FG% 44.7%

Not even slated to be a starter at the beginning of the regular season, Hart has become an absolute warrior for New York throughout the playoffs. While Jalen Brunson has been the star of the show during this postseason run, Hart is the engine that has kept this battered Knicks team going.

The 6-foot-4 forward may be giving up some size in the front court, but that has not deterred him from competing against bigger competition. Apart from averaging over 42 minutes per game, Hart is out there scrapping and clawing on every possession — diving for loose balls, relentlessly crashing the glass, and defending at a high level.

The Knicks will certainly need that if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and have a crack at the mighty Boston Celtics. Even if he plays at less than 100 percent in Game 7, there is no doubt that Hart will continue to provide that same kind of energy and hustle that he has shown all postseason long.

Josh Hart's Status After Game 6

Hart left early on Friday night with an abdomen injury

Knicks fans are likely already keeping their eyes peeled for any update on Josh Hart after he exited early on Friday night. Unfortunately, they will need to keep them open a little longer as Tom Thibodeau gave a rather uninspiring update on Hart's status for Game 7 during the post-game press conference.

Nonetheless, Hart's teammates are offering more optimism for their ailing brother. Jalen Brunson, who has been through plenty of battles with Hart, assumes that his good friend will be ready to go on Sunday afternoon, where the Knicks have an incredible opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Hart was ruled out earlier than usual and even uncharacteristically asked to come out while dealing with pain in his abdomen. Nonetheless, Brunson knows Hart's make-up as an individual, so he wasn't particularly worried about his condition.

“Obviously something must have been wrong, but I saw him come back in the game and continue to fight so I wasn’t necessarily worried or anything. Just add it to the list.”

Brunson has been through plenty of battles alongside Hart, even dating back to their college days in Villanova. The two won a National Championship together in 2016 and have been the main catalysts of this improbable and resilient Knicks playoff run so far.

Isaiah Hartenstein also believes it's going to have to take a very serious injury for Hart not to show up in uniform at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

"Just knowing him, he'll do whatever to play. If his leg's not falling off... he'll probably play."

Hartenstein is right. Given the fight he has shown all playoffs long, it's hard to envision Hart sitting out Game 7. Hart is one of the most tenacious competitors and strong-willed players in the NBA. If anybody can gut it out and play through pain, it's Josh Hart.