Highlights The New York Knicks haven't been this highly rated since the early 1970s.

They have assembled their best roster in decades, and have arguably the deepest team in the league.

The Knicks have all the tools required to form a dynasty, and it is just a matter of whether they live up to expectations

The New York Knicks are one of the most popular NBA teams, not just in the country, but across the world. But unlike those other teams like the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors who became famous due to their on-court success, being in New York is one of the major reasons behind the Knicks' fame. Ranked as the second most valuable NBA franchise, the last time the Knicks won a championship was way back in 1973.

That was also the last time they had a dynasty. And it looks like they’re due for one now.

After signing Jalen Brunson in the 2022 off-season, the Knicks made the second round in both seasons, a feat they managed for the first time since 2000. Last season, their roster was ravaged by injuries in the playoffs, but they still fought and were one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. This was a roster that won 50 games with key players like Julius Randle and OG Anunoby barely featuring in the regular season too.

The Knicks managed to keep their core together this offseason, and while they lost Isaiah Hartenstein , they added Mikal Bridges in a massive trade. With their core players just entering their prime, the burgeoning Knicks could be setting themselves up for long-term success.

The Knicks' Core is Special

Few teams can match the firepower in New York

So what would it take for the Knicks to be a dynasty? The first step is to continue to build a solid roster.

The Knicks will start the 2024-25 season with a potential starting five of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle, and Mitchell Robinson . There's no doubt that Hartenstein would have been a better choice at center. But with Robinson making half as much as him, the Knicks will still be happy with what they have.

Brunson, who was recently named captain, is the clear leader of the team. Every dynasty needs a superstar at the helm, and the New Jersey native is close to achieving that status. He finished fifth in MVP voting last season and narrowly missed making the All-NBA First Team. While his numbers will take a hit with a healthy Randle and Bridges on the team, as long as Brunson is healthy and on the court, the Knicks always have a fighting chance to win any game.

Randle’s fit has often been questioned, with him being included in trade talks ever since Brunson’s rise. However, it’s disingenuous to ignore that he’s an All-NBA player at his best, and was also named to the All-Star team last year when he was healthy for the first half of the season. His shot creation, secondary playmaking, and physicality are crucial to the Knicks' championship aspirations, and they won't be able to remain title favorites without him.

Anunoby was a mid-season addition to the team, and while he was dealing with multiple injuries in his first year in New York, the team went 26-6 when he played. That includes wins over the Celtics, Denver Nuggets , and Milwaukee Bucks . And despite the small sample size, the Knicks were 12-2 when both Anunoby and Randle were in action. Keeping this duo healthy will definitely dictate how the Knicks perform.

Knicks Record With Their Big 3 With Record Net Rating NBA Rank Brunson, Randle, Anunoby 12-1 +15.6 1st/1st Brunson, Anunoby 20-2 +13.7 1st/1st Brunson, Anunoby (Playoffs) 6-2 +1.6 4th/6th

Off the bench, the Knicks will feature the likes of Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Miles McBride, making them one of the deepest teams in the league.

Every dynasty needs a strong coach to lead the team. In Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks squad has someone they look up to, trust, and most importantly, love. Even if his coaching methods have been criticized for being too demanding.

The oldest of the bunch is Randle, who does not turn 30 until later this year. So not only do they have depth now, but they will have it for a few more years. All of these players have at least one year left on their contracts. Bridges, Randle, and Robinson all have contracts that expire after the 2025-26 season, but extension talks have already begun.

After his former Villanova teammate Brunson took a team-friendly extension earlier in the off-season, there were talks about Bridges potentially following in his footsteps. This will further increase the financial flexibility for the Knicks to keep their core around for longer.

The Celtics have ensured their key players will be together for a few more years, but their contracts are a much higher tax burden as compared to what Leon Rose and the Knicks are building in New York.

Can the Knicks Get Over the Hump?

The championship drought could come to an end soon

The last time the Knicks were considered preseason favorites to win it all was the 1993-94 season, where they eventually made it to the NBA Finals as well. Unfortunately, they ended up losing to the Houston Rockets in a brutal seven-game series loss.

They had a few more good years in the '90s, with another unsuccessful Finals appearance in 1999, but have never reached the same heights since. The closest they came was the 2012-13 season, when they won 54 games before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

The Knicks have arguably never had a roster this strong in the last two decades. They are going into the season with the second-best odds to win the title, only behind the Celtics. While it is understandable why the defending champs have the higher odds, the gap between the two teams on the court could be a lot closer.

Knicks Bench Unit - 2024 Playoffs Stats Player MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Josh Hart 42.2 14.5 11.5 4.5 1.0 0.8 Donte DiVincenzo 35.8 17.8 4.0 2.6 1.2 0.9 Miles McBride 26.7 11.0 2.2 1.9 0.5 0.2 Precious Achiuwa 20.4 5.2 4.2 0.6 0.4 1.3

The Celtics' starting five may have the edge as it stands, but the Knicks' firepower off the bench could be the deciding factor in a seven-game series. With Jrue Holiday at 34 and Kristaps Porziņģis unable to stay healthy, the Knicks should be able to overtake the Celtics on paper for years to come.

The Philadelphia 76ers , who lost to the Knicks in the first round last year, have also gotten stronger with the addition of Paul George . They now have one of the best big threes in the league with George, Joel Embiid , and Tyrese Maxey , but not only do they have their own playoff demons to fight, but they also have a roster that is filled with question marks.

One of the requirements to be considered a dynasty, aside from winning at least one championship, is the ability to be a regular in the Conference Finals and also the NBA Finals. As it stands, the Knicks have what it takes to achieve that, but they will need health, consistency, and most importantly, luck, to actually reach that status.

Looking Back at the Last Time the Knicks Were a Dynasty

The early 70s was an exciting time to be a Knicks fan

One of the 11 founding teams of the Basketball Association of America (BAA) in the 1946-47 season, the Knicks had to wait more than two decades to get their hands on hardware. They had a run of three straight Finals appearances from 1951 to 1953, but couldn't get past the final hurdle.

Finally, in 1970, the Knicks had one of the most historic playoff runs of all time to win their first NBA championship. After winning 60 games in the regular season, they beat the Washington Bullets in the first round, who were led by future Knicks hero Earl Monroe and future Hall of Famer Wes Unseld. Next, they knocked off the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -led Bucks, setting up a Finals clash with the L.A. Lakers .

They battled Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain in a seven-game series, but ultimately came out on top, winning the title and signaling the beginning of a dynasty.

The Knicks won 52 games in the following season but were unfortunately knocked out in the Conference Finals despite being a huge trade for Monroe. They had a Finals rematch against the Lakers in 1972, but couldn't repeat their success. Finally, in 1973, they beat the Lakers again to win their second championship, which was also the last time the Knicks won it all.

Knicks Run in the Early 70s Year Record Finish in East Playoffs Result 1968-69 54-28 3rd Lost Conference Finals 1969-70 60-22 1st Won NBA Finals 1970-71 52-30 1st Lost Conference Finals 1971-72 48-34 2nd Lost NBA Finals 1972-73 57-25 2nd Won NBA Finals 1972-74 49-33 2nd Lost Conference Finals

Compared to some of the other dynasties the league has seen, the Knicks' run was relatively short. But that doesn't take away from their place in history.

Those Knicks teams were some of the most feared defensive units, led by Knicks lifer Willis Reed. The Hall of Famer only made one Defensive Team appearance, but his presence in the paint was crucial to stopping the likes of Chamberlain and Unseld in the playoffs.

With a backcourt of Monroe and Walt Frazier, few teams had the guard depth to keep up with their "Rolls-Royce backcourt." They earned the nickname because of their flamboyant style of play, as they eventually became one of the best backcourts the league has ever seen.

The Knicks' dominance would have continued had Reed's career not been cut short by injury. He played just 19 games after the 1973 title run and was unable to return to the court, ending his career at the age of 31.

They returned to relevance in the 1990s when they made a couple of Finals appearances with Patrick Ewing leading the way. However, they were far from the dominant team they were in the 70s and fizzled out once Ewing left.