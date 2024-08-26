Key Takeaways OG Anunoby should be more in rhythm as time progresses, building on past defensive success.

When OG Anunoby was acquired by the New York Knicks from the Toronto Raptors by way of trade midway through last season, he quickly made his imprint.

Anunoby's standout defense was huge for New York, as he often matched up against the opponent's best player, and his skill set affected winning when he was out there. New York was 20-3 in games that Anunoby appeared in during the regular season, and it was evident that re-signing him should be an offseason priority.

After it seemed there could be a possibility he could sign elsewhere in free agency, given prior rumors and speculation, Anunoby eventually got the bag from the Knicks, via a five-year, $212.5 million maximum contract.

So he'll be sticking around, and with that in mind, here are three things to look for in his first full season with New York.

3 Anunoby Will Get More Comfortable With New Teammates

Anunoby should be more in rhythm as time progresses

Anunoby should be able to build on what he showed with New York last year from here. He was terrific on defense when in the lineup with the Knicks, and seemed to get better offensively as he logged more time with his new group.

This year, Anunoby should be more in rhythm game-to-game with New York, and with his skill set, he should have success in multiple lineups.

It will take some time for Anunoby, among others, to get reacclimated to the Knicks on offense, with it being a loaded group with plenty of weapons. Mikal Bridges , to that point, will also be in the fold, and he'll need his share of looks.

Those things aside, as the coming season progresses, Anunoby should hit his stride more. Further, he should become more comfortable playing with Jalen Brunson , Julius Randle , Bridges, and others.

Anunoby is not going to be a stellar shot-creator like Brunson or Randle, but he is capable of getting to pull-ups and quick slashes off of closeouts, and he should mesh well with New York's top options. With Anunoby being more than capable of playing for stretches at both forward spots, especially with his defense in mind, he should be projected as being viable in various lineups.

The 6-7, physical Anunoby should profile as a player who can be a good contributor, regardless of whether New York wants to play bigger/more traditional or smaller, and if the Knicks want to play faster or at a more controlled pace. He is a heady transition player that runs the floor especially well after good defensive efforts, too.

With his two-way skill set, size, and length, Anunoby should enable the Knicks to be more versatile with their lineup construction.

2 He Cashes In On Off-Ball Looks

Anunoby should mesh well with other Knicks' key threats

For several years now, Anunoby has been able to convert three-point tries at a nice clip.

In his 23 games with New York, he shot 39.4 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season, and over the last five years with Toronto and New York combined, he's shot 38.3 percent from downtown. At this point, he should help the Knicks' spacing.

He's more than respectable as a catch-and-shoot player and playing with Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and now Mikal Bridges, Anunoby should can his share of those shots.

Over the past two seasons, more recently in that sense, he's made 40.2 percent and 40.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point tries, per NBA.com's shot tracking data. He should benefit from the other players he'll be on the floor with, and knock down plenty of off-ball attempts.

Anunoby's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 14.7 3PT% 38.2% 3PM/3PA 2.0/5.3 eFG% 57.7%

By and large, one should foresee Anunoby being in rhythm, and he should be another valuable shooter for New York for years to come.

1 He Sets the Tone for New York on Defense

Anunoby is a stellar defender

Anunoby made his mark for Toronto for years on defense, and he immediately made New York better there when he was acquired last season. Anunoby is a wing/combo forward stopper, which is huge for teams to have in today's league.

He makes it so challenging for opposing wings to get in the lane, and Anunoby is sturdy enough to take bumps from bigger wings and forwards, and still not yield ground much. He's continually gotten better with his positioning to make it difficult for opponents to have meaningful drives, and he's adept at leveraging his strength and length to force tough shots in his matchups.

Anunoby's combination of length, functional strength, lateral agility, and IQ as a stopper make it so hard for opposing wings and forwards to test with regularity. He can deter perimeter shots with his 7-foot-2 wingspan, but he can also wall up in the post against bigger matchups if needed, with his physicality.

When Anunoby was in the lineup last season, the Knicks had a defensive rating of just 100.9. That was only in 23 games, in fairness, but hitting that mark in 802 minutes in the regular season was noteworthy.

Anunoby was a difference-maker for New York when he was in games. He also had 1.7 steals per contest with New York last season and has posted 1.6 steals per game over the last three years. Further, he averaged 2.6 deflections per game in 2023-24, per NBA.com's hustle player data.

So, he'll be a disrupter in passing lanes with his length and anticipation as well.

Anunoby's Defensive Averages With Knicks Category Stats STL 1.7 STL% 2.5% DEFLECTIONS 2.6 DEF. RTG 100.9 NET RTG 21.7

Granted, it's imperative for Anunoby to be available. Injuries limited his appearances with New York last season, and he was sidelined for all of February and into nearly mid-March due to an elbow injury. And he missed nearly all of New York's last five games of their second-round series loss to the Indiana Pacers because of a hamstring injury.

But, when he's out there, one should look to see Anunoby set the tone for the Knicks on the defensive end this coming season and beyond. He's one of the game's best on that end of the floor.