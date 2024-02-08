Highlights New York Knicks' OG Anunoby will be out for at least three weeks due to elbow surgery.

Despite a surge up the standings in January, the New York Knicks can't catch a break. After Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan 29., recent acquisition OG Anunoby is being shut down for at least three weeks to remove a bone fragment in his elbow.

Anunoby has been day-to-day for the last five games but is now officially listed as "out" and will not participate in the next several games.

What does the injury mean for New York?

Anunoby has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals in 15 games

In short, the Knicks should be fine while Anunoby sits out. Sure, he is the best defensive player on the team, but he has already missed five games, and the Knicks went 4-1 without him.

On Thursday, the Knicks added some extra offense, trading for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons. Both players are elite shooters and should keep the Knicks near the top of the Eastern Conference while Anunoby and Randle recover. While Anunoby is better than Bogdanovic, the Pistons' product has averaged 20.2 points this season in an inflated role.

Bojan Bogdanovic and OG Anunoby - 2022-23 Stat Bogdanovic Anunoby PPG 20.2 15.3 AST 2.5 2.3 REB 3.4 4.2 3PT% 41.5% 37.9% STL 0.8 1.3 VORP 0.0 0.6

Bogdanovic's scoring output is the result of playing on a bad Detroit team, and on the Knicks, he will be tasked with much less once Anunoby returns. For now, the Knicks can keep their Finals aspirations alive even without one of their best players, which would be a devastating loss for most teams.

While the Knicks are yet to see what their new core of Randle, Jalen Brunson, and Anunoby can do once they've practiced with each other for more than a month, there is hope in New York that the added depth the Knicks traded for will only benefit them as the season progresses, but it will be a trial by fire for Bogdanovic until Anunoby returns.