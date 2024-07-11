Highlights The Toronto Raptors initiated a rebuild by trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, kickstarting a new era.

Anunoby became a vital asset for the Knicks, showcasing his elite defense and complimenting Randle offensively.

The trade was beneficial for both teams as Quickley and Barrett thrived in Toronto, helping reshape the Raptors' roster for the future.

2023-24 was finally the season when the Toronto Raptors decided to turn a new page. The rebuild was well on its way for the only NBA team north of the border.

The Raptors had lost a key member of their core, Fred VanVleet , to the Houston Rockets in the 2023 free agency period. They attempted to retool with the addition of Dennis Schroder , but it was pretty clear by the early returns from the experiment that the Raptors were simply not good enough.

Toronto was ready to move on from its current core, leaving some of its familiar faces looking for new homes. Raptors legend Pascal Siakam was the biggest trade of the makeover for the team, but he was not the first domino to drop. That would be OG Anunoby .

On December 30th, 2023, Anunoby was officially dealt to the New York Knicks as a part of a package that brought back both Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in return. The full trade details are as follows.

OG Anunby to the Knicks – Trade Details Raptors Receive Knicks Receive Immanuel Quickley OG Anunoby RJ Barrett Precious Achiuwa 2024 second-round pick via Detroit (Jonathan Mogbo) Malachi Flynn

Both teams got what they wanted out of this deal at the time. The Raptors got a chance to look towards the future with some new, young talent in the fold. The Knicks put themselves one step closer to being a serious threat to capture their first championship since 1973.

The Knicks Push Closer To Championship Contention

Anunoby was a great addition to the Knicks' ambitions

The Knicks were in the midst of another strong season. They were looking to capitalize on their momentum and further elevate their standing among the Eastern Conference's elite. That made them a natural trade partner for a player like Anunoby who could provide ample value to a contending team with his elite brand of defense and low-maintenance offense.

OG Anunoby – 2023-24 Stats Category Raptors Knicks PPG 15.1 14.1 RPG 3.9 4.4 APG 2.7 1.5 SPG 1.0 1.7 BPG 0.5 1.0 FG% 48.9 48.8 3P% 37.4 39.4

Anunoby's stats do not jump off the page to readers, but the value he provided to the Knicks was everything they could have asked for. Anunoby has been one of the most elite, versatile wings in basketball on the defensive end since truly bursting onto the scene. That kind of skill set fit right in with the fierce Knicks team.

Offensively, Anunoby was a much better fit with Knicks star Julius Randle than Barrett ever was. Anunoby's ability to space the floor and be an active off-ball player was exactly what the Knicks needed out of the position.

The only problem with the rest of the season was that they never got the full opportunity to see what the team was capable of. Randle went down with a shoulder injury that would shut him down for the rest of the season after it required surgery. Anunoby was also in and out of the lineup with his own injury problems.

The Knicks came up short in the second round of the NBA Playoffs , losing to the Indiana Pacers in a tight seven-game series. It was a tough end to the year, but there is plenty of optimism in New York moving forward.

They went all in this offseason, agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to add star wing Mikal Bridges . Some may have thought this signaled that the Knicks were not going to re-sign Anunoby in free agency. That was not the case.

The Knicks opened up their wallets to sign Anunoby to a lucrative five-year, $212.5 million deal. Suddenly, with two offseason moves, the Knicks were able to solidify themselves as major title contenders in the upcoming season.

Malachi Flynn did not survive the 2023-24 season as a member of the Knicks. He was traded away to the Detroit Pistons before the deadline. Precious Achiuwa finished the season with the Knicks but remains un-signed to this point in free agency.

The Raptors Start Their Rebuild

Toronto got everything they could have wanted from the Anunoby deal

The Raptors did not make out too shabby from this deal either. They secured two players who settled into their new homes nicely.

Immanuel Quickley – 2023-24 Sats Category Knicks Raptors PPG 15.0 18.6 RPG 2.6 4.8 APG 2.5 6.8 FG% 45.4 42.2 3P% 39.5 39.5

Quickley was given the keys to the offense upon arrival. He assumed the starting point guard position, starting 38 games for the Raptors in 2023-24. That was more starts than he had seen in his entire career with the Knicks.

The Raptors managed to fill the hole that VanVleet had left behind. Quickley showed promising improvements as a passer during his time as the starter with the Raptors. He was then rewarded with a massive new contract, signing a five-year, $175 million deal to remain in Toronto.

RJ Barrett – 2023-24 Stats Category Knicks Raptors PPG 18.2 21.8 RPG 4.3 6.4 APG 2.4 4.1 FG% 42.3 55.3 3P% 33.1 39.2

Quickley was not the only one who benefited from the new scenery. Barrett was seen as an unattractive trade asset to some before his arrival in Toronto. However, upon the relocation back to Canada, Barrett showed massive improvements in his scoring and efficiency. The fit beside Randle was likely just as bad for Barrett as it was vice versa.

The Raptors also used the 31st overall pick they received in the deal to select Jonathan Mogbo in the 2024 NBA Draft . Mogbo should have an opportunity to be a rotational piece for the Raptors to start the 2024-25 season.

Hindsight Favors Both Teams

The Raptors and Knicks both walked away winners

Win-win trades are very elusive in the NBA. However, there is good reason to believe this one will continue to prove itself as just that for both teams. The Raptors and Knicks both got exactly what they needed from this trade.

2024-25 Projected Starting Lineups Position Knicks Raptors PG Jalen Brunson Immanuel Quickley SG Mikal Bridges Gradey Dick SF OG Anunoby RJ Barrett PF Julius Randle Scottie Barnes C Mitchell Robinson* Jakob Poeltl

The Knicks head into 2024-25 as one of the title favorites. They currently sit with the fifth-best odds to win the NBA championship in the upcoming year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Anunoby trade last season was the catalyst for pushing them in that direction.

The Raptors, meanwhile, got a chance to revamp their roster around young star Scottie Barnes . Quickley and Barrett have both proven to be value assets to the Raptors' rebuild. If they continue to build on their initial success, the Raptors may be back in the playoff picture sooner rather than later.

Using the Pistons' pick to select Mogbo was yet another added bonus to an already fruitful venture for the Raptors.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, both teams are likely to feel as though they were the winners of this trade. It is hard to disagree with either side with regard to that notion.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.