After a rough couple of years (decades probably works here, too), the New York Knicks are back in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference. Having qualified for postseason play as a top-five seed in two of the last three years, the Knicks looks to be positioning itself for another playoff run in 2023-24, winning 12 of 19 games to begin the campaign.

Still, consecutive losses this week and their penchant for chasing hardwood stars have ushered in new trade rumblings in recent days.

This is what NBA insider Shams Charania had to say about the Knicks making a big move ahead of February's trade deadline on Wednesday, via FanDuelTV:

"They're monitoring the marketplace. They want to see if there's a star player that's available that they would go all-in for. They have eight first-round draft picks that they can trade. They have a ton of tradeable contracts as well. If they want to go make an aggressive bid for a superstar player, I think they have what it takes."

While this may be music to the ears of the Knicks faithful, team president Leon Rose looks to be taking a cautious approach where actually pushing his chips in is concerned. And given the franchise's history of questionable moves and long-term salary cap hardship, that approach is probably the right one.

Waiting for the right move

As it stands, any one of the Chicago Bulls' three multi-time All-Stars in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević could probably be had by the Knicks. But the latest trade intel from The Athletic's Fred Katz is that New York's front office "hasn’t expressed serious interest" in them.

They're also said to have inquired about Minnesota Timberwolves star and former No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns, but declined to make an offer for the big man.

Clearly, Rose is looking to avoid the mistakes of past regimes who did things like deal players and the picks that became LaMarcus Aldridge and Joakim Noah for Eddy Curry (who cost the team in the neighborhood of $50 million before they were able to get out of the last year of his contract).

Or sign the likes of one-series wonder Jerome James and the broken-down, elder statesman version of Noah to big money deals in free agency. Instead, he has looked to stockpile draft assets and commit money to the right players only.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Top Earners Cap Figure Julius Randle $28.2M Jalen Brunson $26.3M R.J. Barrett $23.8M Evan Fournier $18.8M Mitchell Robinson $15.6M

He's not batting 1.000 — the Evan Fournier signing (four years, $73 million) was rough and dealing a pick for Cam Reddish only to watch head coach Tom Thibodeau not play him was a swing-and-miss, too — but the moves he has made since joining the team have nonetheless opened the door to a bright present and future. And the goal should be to continue down that path.

That's not to say, though, that nothing should be done. On the contrary, incremental improvement and roster fine-tuning looks to be necessary to get New York over the hump in an increasingly competitive conference.

Too many cooks?

As it stands, the Knicks' best players are Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett, all of whom require a significant amount of touches to generate their greatest possible value. Similar conflict exists within the next tier of Knicks contributors in Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. For his part, Grimes has already commented on his lack of usage.

“It’s just hard when you go the whole quarter without touching the ball, the whole second quarter without touching the ball, and then you get one shot and you got to make it. ... So it’s tough going out there and just standing in the corner the whole game.”

Quentin Grimes Usage Rate by Year 2021-22 15.1 2022-23 14.4 2023-24 12.3

Up until this point, the Knicks have been hesitant to deal Grimes in particular. And Katz is reporting that they have backed off on making Quickley available, too. However, the longtime Knicks scribe has also heard that the front office is aware that this too-many-cooks situation may be brewing some bad blood.

If Rose can alleviate some of that pressure by making a move, or even turn two or more pretty-goods into one great piece to move New York closer to legitimately contending, those are scenarios worth exploring.