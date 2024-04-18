Highlights The New York Knicks won the season series against the Philadlephia 76ers with an average margin of victory of 17.8 points.

The Knicks have the size to potentially handle Embiid. They can run four deep at center with strong rebounders.

OG Anunoby could be effective in defending against Tyrese Maxey, giving the Knicks an advantage.

The New York Knicks clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are slated to play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The 76ers beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament to secure the seventh seed, moving on to the postseason.

And while both teams would be a tough matchup for a first-round series (enough so that some questioned why the Knicks won their final game of the season to set up the 2-7 series matchup), the Knicks should be thankful that the 76ers won, and they get to duck the Heat.

The Knicks Won the Season Series

The Knicks won three out of four games against Philadelphia this season

As division rivals, the Knicks played the Sixers four times this season and won three of those games.

In those games, the Knicks had an average margin of victory of 17.8 points, too.

Knicks vs. 76ers Season Summary Date Score Winner 01/05/24 128-92 Knicks 02/22/24 110-96 Knicks 03/10/24 79-73 76ers 03/12/24 106-79 Knicks

Those games were riddled with asterisks. Joel Embiid played in just one of those games — a 128-92 loss to the Knicks on January 5. Tyrese Maxey also missed one game — the Sixers' lone win against the Knicks this season, an ugly 79-73 victory.

Likewise, for the Knicks, OG Anunoby only played in one game against Philadelphia (the aforementioned January win), while Mitchell Robinson didn't play in any of those games. In that January 5 win, Quentin Grimes came off the bench and sparked the Knicks with 19 points and 8 rebounds. He was a +37 in that game. But he is, of course, no longer on the Knicks.

Even with all the inconsistencies of that season series, it must help the Knicks to know that they have beaten the Sixers.

The Knicks' Size Could Be a Factor

Joel Embiid might have some trouble against New York

There is no stopping Embiid. He's averaging 34.7 points in 33.8 minutes per game this season, producing one of the most explosive offensive seasons in NBA history.

It's not so much that the Knicks can even slow Embiid down as much as they have players who can handle his size. The Knicks run four-deep at center, with Isaiah Hartenstein starting and Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa coming off the bench. If they needed a fourth body to soak up some minutes, Jericho Sims has been a passable rotation player this season.

Embiid's Stats vs NYK, 2023-24 Category Stat GP 1 PPG 30 RPG 10 FG% 43.5%

Given Embiid's penchant for drawing fouls, having four players who can take some minutes at the center spot could be valuable.

Furthermore, Hartenstein and Robinson are two of the most physical big men and gifted rebounders in the NBA. Last postseason, the two players bullied Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley (who were thought of as a "big" front-court) on the boards and knocked the Cleveland Cavaliers out of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion.

Embiid is, of course, in a different universe than Allen and Mobley, but the Knicks' physicality could wear him down or at least make things tougher. Hartenstein and Robinson's ability to crash the offensive glass could take a physical toll on Embiid, especially as he continues to make his way back from a knee injury.

The Knicks could even try putting Anunoby on Embiid. While Embiid owns a size advantage and could easily back Anunoby down in the low post, Anunoby's long arms and quick hands could give Embiid some problems if the big man tries to put the ball on the floor.

Anunoby Might Be an Answer For Tyrese Maxey

Most likely, the Knicks would save Anunoby for defending Maxey

That was the case in the Knicks' blowout win on January 5. Although Maxey finished with 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting, many of his baskets came in transition, when he got loose from Anunoby. Maxey shot 2-of-8 when Anunoby was his primary defender that night.

Anunoby is one of the few players capable of guarding all five positions on a given night, but his impact might be lessened in a matchup with the Heat, where a player like Butler doesn't face quite the same size disadvantage as Maxey would.

The Knicks using their best perimeter defender to shut off the Sixers' best perimeter scorer could put even more weight on Embiid's shoulders, or force players like Tobias Harris or Kelly Oubre Jr. into offensive roles greater than what they can handle.

The Sixers Can't Counter Jalen Brunson

Brunson has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA

Over the last two months, Brunson has seen every type of defense and every type of defender. He's gotten much better at learning how to beat aggressive defenses, and the Knicks as a whole have gotten better at playing 4-on-3 when defenses blitz Brunson to get the ball out of his hands.

So, while the Sixers could certainly get creative and send two defenders at Brunson, what they don't have is a lockdown perimeter defender who can contain Brunson one-on-one.

Again, nobody does, but when weighing two potential playoff foes, the Heat have sizable wing players like Butler and Caleb Martin who can use their length and physicality to bother Brunson.

The Sixers don't have that player. Kyle Lowry may be able to pester Brunson for short stretches, but at 38, he can't do it for a full game. They won't ask Maxey to expend energy defending Brunson. The Sixers could attempt to put bigger players like Nic Batum, Kelly Oubre, or Ricky Council on Brunson, but none of them have the defensive chops to truly slow him down.

Again, Brunson just finished April averaging 35.9 points per game on 49/41/88 shooting. He scored 40 points in three quarters against the Celtics, who used a rotation of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown to defend him (he beat them all).

If Brunson has an off series against the Sixers, it'll be because he missed shots he normally makes — not because any individual Sixers player locked him down. That has to be a bet the Knicks are willing to take.