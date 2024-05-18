Highlights The New York Knicks are just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals vs Boston Celtics, despite major injuries.

Against all odds, the New York Knicks somehow find themselves just one win away from punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Boston Celtics await.

Having to navigate through a plethora of injuries to their main playoff rotation, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that their ‘serviceable’ role players have all performed ‘beyond their potential’, with the journalist naming this series as his most shocking in the post-season so far.

Win And In

Looking to keep the momentum going after a 30-point blowout win in game 5

Despite finishing the NBA regular season as the second seed in the East, it has come as a surprise to many that New York are this close to progressing through to the next round, in what could potentially be for the first time since 2000.

This is due to the sheer amount of injuries they have suffered, both prior to the start of the playoffs, with Julius Randle ruled out after undergoing shoulder-surgery, before both Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby went down during the playoffs, with Robinson ruled out entirely, and Anunoby expected to make a return at some stage in the next round, should they progress.

Their All-Star and leader, Jalen Brunson, has also borne the brunt of injury, though he has been adamant about fighting through his pain in order to will his team on to victory.

Jalen Brunson - 2023-24 Post-Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 117.7 111.1 DRTG 115.7 124.2 NRTG 2.1 -13.1 AST% 56.7 54.2 REB% 54.1 48.2 TS% 56.2 53.3

But, with the roster so stretched, it seemed that the Knicks’ next-man-up approach was going to run out.

Alas, this has not been the case, and they embarrassed their opponents, the Indiana Pacers, by blowing them out of the water, and winning game 5 at home by a 30-point margin, with Brunson making some more history along the way by becoming only the 11th player in NBA history to record 40-plus points on five or more games in a single post-season, joining the likes of LeBron James (8), Michael Jordan (7,6,6), and Allen Iverson (6), a player who Brunson has been compared to on this historic run.

Furthermore, role players such as Alec Burks, who had not featured in the post-season until game 2 of the Pacers series, ensured he stayed ready in case he was called upon, averaging 24 points over his last two outings, drawing praise from both his teammates, and head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks Should Not Be In The Pacers Series

Considering all of their injury struggles, Medina argues that the Pacers should have taken a commanding lead in the series.

Alas, Knicks point-guard Brunson – despite being injured himself – has battled hard, with his energy rubbing off on his supporting cast all the way down the rotation.

“This is the most shocking of all - the Knicks should not be in this series at all. They don't have Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson OG Anunoby, BojanBogdanović. Jalen Brunson is dealingwith an injury with his right foot, yet, he's still been a gamer and has shownthat he is a great number one guy, a great leader, and he's also helping his teammates around him. They have good role players like Josh Hart and AlecBurks, Isaiah Hartenstein - these are all serviceable players, but they're all playing beyond their potential. Same thing with Donte DiVincenzo.”

Knicks’ Success is No Fluke

118.2 offensive rating is the third-best mark among teams in the playoffs

In light of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s comments of late, in which he controversially referred to the Knicks’ post-season run as a ‘fluke’, Medina couldn’t disagree more, attributing their success to their ‘really good identity’ which puts them in good stead for next season, when their players will all be healthy again.

“What I will stress here is I think that the Knicks will advance to meet the Boston Celtics in the EastFinals. I don't think they're going tobeat the Celtics. But I don't think they're a fluke. I know Draymond Green was saying on his podcast that theyare a fluke. They're not a fluke. They have a really good identity, and the good thing is, they're going tohave their guys back next season and healthy, so they're going tobe a force to be reckoned with.”

Yes, the Knicks have, at times, had to heavily rely on Brunson for scoring, in which he has led the league in points per game with 33.9, scoring at a 45.1 percent shooting clip, while he has also dished out 7.5 assists, and is grabbing 3.8 rebounds per contest.

However, it is the supporting cast around him who have matched the energy and intensity, and have put up numbers far beyond their career averages.

Take Josh Hart, for example, who has played the most minutes of anyone in the post-season, having played 480.5 total minutes of a possible 528 minutes across 11 outings. For context, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks ranks second, having played 20.6 total minutes fewer.

New York Knicks - Leading Playoff Performers 2023-24 Category Jalen Brunson Donte DiVincenzo Josh Hart MPG 41.0 35.0 43.7 PPG 33.9 15.9 15.8 RPG 3.8 4.0 12.2 APG 7.5 2.8 4.6 FG% 45.1 40.4 45.9 3P% 30.1 39.8 41.2

But with these additional minutes, Hart is putting up career-high numbers, in which he is averaging 15.8 points, shooting 45.9 percent from the field and a career-high 41.2 percent from distance, while he has also grabbed 12.2 rebounds, the first time in his career in which he has averaged double-digit rebounds, as well as dishing 4.6 assists, and grabbing a steal per contest.

Similarly, Donte DiVincenzo has posted above seven points per night in the playoffs for the very first time in his career, notching 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Hart has grabbed 60 rebounds over his last 4 playoff games. Only Patrick Ewing has grabbed more rebounds (62) over a 4-game span in Knicks history.

All in all, everyone within the Knicks rotation is doing their best to play their part, and even in the face of adversity, they are showing that they are the real deal.

Who knows what they could achieve if only they were fully healthy, but that's a chapter they have yet to write in their history.

For now, they must finish writing this one, and there could still be a fairy-tale ending to come yet.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.