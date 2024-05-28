Highlights Hartenstein stepped up for the Knicks, excelling as a full-time starter in place of an injured player.

New York hopes to retain Hartenstein, but faces competition due to financial constraints.

The Knicks are considering offering Hartenstein a $72.5 million extension, a crucial decision for their roster planning.

Entering the 2023-24 season hoping for mop-up minutes, Isaiah Hartenstein stepped in for the injured Mitchell Robinson and made a name for himself.

After playing for five teams in six NBA seasons, Hartenstein may have found a home with a New York Knicks franchise poised to compete. New York has growing team chemistry and looks to commit long-term to a core of players. The only thing potentially stopping them from doing so is another team swaying Hartenstein with a much higher offer.

After playing in all 82 games as a serviceable backup in 2022, Hartenstein became a full-time starter early this season after Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury. The 26-year-old was monumental in Robinson’s absence. He helped lead a reinvigorated New York defense throughout the second half of the regular season. Additionally, his rapport with Jalen Brunson helped the offense flourish.

What Hartenstein Brings to the Table

No. 55 has been sneaky impactful

Poised for free agency, Hartenstein made himself into a highly impactful cog for New York in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's injuries. In 2023-24, Hartenstein averaged a career-best 8.3 rebounds, including 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Hartenstein: New York's Saving Grace Category Points Rebounds Non-Starter 6.1 6.4 Since Named a Starter 8.7 9.4

Hartenstein is a quality distributor and screen-setter. With the Knicks often light at the power forward and center spot, Hartenstein is mobile enough on his heels to cover both ends of pick-and-rolls. At only 26, his play over the season attracted the attention of teams looking to boost its center rotation.

Hartenstein’s exceptional two-way play will make him sought-after in unrestricted free agency. As much as the Knicks may want to keep him, they’re limited in matching the open market. They have his early bird rights, meaning they can re-sign him to a max offer of around $16-17 million a year.

New York would be losing a valuable piece for nothing if Hartenstein walks. Losing the 26-year-old provides no upside outside of avoiding the luxury tax. Chances are Hartenstein will get his money from the Knicks. He’s spoken openly about his happiness playing for this team, and the Knicks have every reason to throw what they can at him, with few enticing alternatives available.

After the Knicks were devastated by injuries, retaining Hartenstein as a failsafe may be a no-brainer.

New York Can Line Up a Massive Extension

Hartenstein proved his value this season

According to reports, the Knicks can sign Hartenstein to a 4-yr $72.5 million max contract extension. The challenge for New York will be trying to match offers from other teams that offer Hartenstein more money annually.

Hartenstein proved he could operate well with Jalen Brunson. He helps him create the necessary space to run the offense and is a big part of the team. Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and a career-best in several other categories for the Knicks this season. However, given Hartenstein will rightfully seek a substantial pay raise this summer, signing him needs to be done in a way the rest of the Knicks' offseason plans aren't impacted.