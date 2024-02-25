Highlights The Knicks are 12-2 with Anunoby, but 5-6 without him.

OG Anunoby's return could enhance the Knicks' defense and 3-point shooting.

Anunoby may be back for a home game on Mar. 5, boosting the Knicks' playoff potential.

The New York Knicks are set to receive a much-needed injection of talent in the near future in the form of OG Anunoby. The 3-and-D specialist has not played since Jan. 27, a 16-point win over the Miami Heat, a perennial playoff contender.

New York's blockbuster trade acquisition just prior to the New Year, Anunoby is averaging 15.6 points and 1.8 steals per game for the Knicks while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

Anunoby to the rescue

Knicks are 12-2 with OG, 5-6 without him

Per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who made an appearance on NBA Countdown on Saturday night, OG Anunoby, "had a loose particle taken out of his elbow back on trade deadline day (Feb. 8)... I'm told he is right on schedule. There have not been any setbacks. They'll reevaluate him at the end of next week and the hope is he starts to get back on the court then."

Just 3-6 in the month of February, New York is now 5-6 without Anunoby. For comparison, the Knicks are 12-2 when Anunoby plays, with a 5-game and 6-game win streak in that stretch. A natural fit beside a pair of star shot creators with a score-first mentality in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, Anunobys's skillset has been sorely missed in New York.

While the Knicks aren't completely devoid of high-level perimeter defenders without the 6-foot-7 and 232-pound Anunoby, none have his blend of size, 3-point shooting, and defensive mastery. The wings that come closest to mimicking his ability at either end of the floor are Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

Yet, both are smaller than Anunoby at 6-foot-4 and no more than 215 pounds. Furthermore, while DiVincenzo is shooting 41.5 percent from 3 this season, Hart is shooting 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Finding a parallel (2023-24 stats) Player Measurements PPG SPG 3P% OG Anunoby (with Knicks) 6'7," 232 lbs. 15.6 1.8 39.1 Donte DiVincenzo 6'4," 203 lbs. 13.7 1.2 41.5 Josh Hart 6'4," 215 lbs. 8.1 0.8 31.2

The problem is only exacerbated by the franchise's decision to trade 3-and-D wing Quentin Grimes to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. Though injury-prone and increasingly uncertain about his fit within New York's ever-changing rotation, Grimes made a name for himself in the league early with his 3-point shooting and on-ball defense.

While still smaller than Anunoby at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Grimes is a career 37.8 percent shooter from deep.

Taking a look ahead

Anunoby could be back in time for the Knicks home stand

Looking at the Knicks' schedule, if all goes well for Anunoby, he could return to the lineup when they face the Atlanta Hawks at home on Mar. 5. As it will be a week-long, four-game home stand for the Knicks, it's also feasible that he suits up when they face the Orlando Magic (Mar. 8) or Philadelphia 76ers (Mar. 10, Mar. 12).

Considering that New York will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Mar. 3, Anunoby could make his way back to the hardwood even earlier than that.

OG Anunoby's potential return date Date Opponent Location Mar. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers Away Mar. 5 Atlanta Hawks Home Mar. 8 Orlando Magic Home Mar. 10 Philadelphia 76ers Home Mar. 12 Philadelphia 76ers Home

The Knicks obviously want Anunoby back as soon as possible. However, just two months away from the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they may prefer to play it safe than be sorry for it later.

Already awaiting Julius Randle's decision on if he'll undergo shoulder surgery, prioritizing postseason health over regular season wins could turn out to be a shrewd decision. Especially considering how the 2023 NBA Playoffs played out for them.

In any case, one has to wonder whether injuries will undermine the Knicks' potential during yet another playoff run. If so, will those durability concerns morph into larger questions for New York in the 2023-24 season?