Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein could earn $13-14M annually after a stellar season.

Mitchell Robinson and Hartenstein's playing styles compliment each other for the New York Knicks' success.

Keeping Hartenstein past this season may be challenging due to potential bidding wars.

Ever since the New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein in the 2022 off-season, he has been a steal, especially considering he was signed to a two-year, $16 million dollar contract. He and his center counterpart, Mitchell Robinson, have been one of the best NBA center duos in the league.

​​​​​​​

Hartenstein is a pending free agent at the end of this season and after stellar play this season he will be earning himself a raise. Bobby Marks, who is an ESPN front office insider, projected Hartenstein would most likely earn $13-$14 million dollars annually on his next contract. The Knicks hope to keep him past this season. However, a lot of other teams could outbid them for his talents.

Isaiah Hartenstein Found A Home

After joining the Knicks, Hartenstein finds himself as the starting center

In Hartenstein's first season with the Knicks, he averaged five points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists. 0.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Hartenstein had a much better year, his second year, but that was also because he became the starting center in December due to Robinson missing three and a half months with an ankle injury that required surgery.

In a contest between the Knicks and the Boston Celtics on December 8, Robinson injured his ankle, requiring him to miss the next 50 games after recovering from surgery. He did not end up returning until March 27, when he played just 12 minutes in a 44-point victory over the Toronto Raptors where he scored eight points.

Hartenstein succeeded as the starter where he averaged 7.8 points, a career-high 8.3 rebounds, and a career-high 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 2.5 assists per game. During his second season in New York, he played some of the best basketball of his career and cemented himself as the starting center for the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Tenure Season Points Rebounds Blocks 2022-23 5.0 6.5 0.8 2023-24 7.8 8.3 1.1

Mitchell Robinson's Development

Started as a scrawny and young center who still needed to be developed

Unlike Hartenstein, who was signed, Robinson was a homegrown and drafted player who the Knicks took in the second round at 36th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Since Robinson entered the league, he has been one of the best shot blocking and offensive rebounding centers in the league.

Mitchell Robinson Blocks & Offensive Rebounds Season Blocks Per Game Offensive Rebounds Per Game 2018-2019 2.4 2.7 2019-2020 2.0 3.0 2020-2021 1.5 3.6 2021-2022 1.8 4.1 2022-2023 1.8 4.5 2023-2024 1.1 4.6

Robinson has never been known as a scorer, as throughout his six-year NBA career, he has never averaged at least ten points per game. His closest was 9.7 points per game during the 2019-20 season. However, he has always had a smart shot selection and has always had a field-goal percentage.

In the 2019-20 season, Robinson led the league in field-goal percentage at 74.2 percent.

Robinson was an integral part of the Knicks' first-round series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last season as he completely shut down and neutralized Jarrett Allen. Robinson was a force to be wrecked with, on the defensive end and in the rebounding department. In that five-game series, Robinson had 11 blocks and six steals as well as 29 offensive rebounds. As good as teammate Jalen Brunson was, Robinson's impact was the reason they got past the Cavaliers.

Robinson continued to show that impact during their 111-104 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night during the first round of the playoffs. Robinson played 30 minutes, logging eight points, 12 rebounds with seven of them being game-high offensive rebounds, one assist, one steal, and four blocks. Robinson was tasked with guarding one of the best centers in the league in Joel Embiid who, even though he is not 100 percent healthy, is still an amazing player. Robinson held Embiid scoreless in the fourth quarter with zero rebounds. While being guarded by Robinson, Embiid shot just 2/11 from the field, which equates to 18.1 percent.

Hartenstein was also very important in the playoff win as he had six points, three assists, two blocks, and seven rebounds with five of them being offensive.

Hartenstein & Robinson Compliment Each Other

Despite playing the same position, their two different playing styles are crucial to the Knicks' success

Robinson is more of a shot blocking and physical center with solid interior defense. However, mainly due to his physicality, he can be overzealous and often look to block a shot, and he tends to get in foul trouble. Also, his offensive awareness is not the best, as he constantly drops or misses the ball on the offensive end and is not quick enough to set up screens to help the ball handler. Another issue with Robinson on defense is his perimeter defense is not the best.

However, every Robinson weakness is a Hartenstein strength. For example, Hartenstein is much better at the offensive hands in terms of holding onto the basketball and setting off-ball screens. Also, Hartenstein stays out of foul trouble, which is huge and means he can stay on the floor. Even though Hartenstein is not as strong or gets as many blocks as Robinson, he still plays good defense and Hartenstein can also play defense on the perimeter, contesting some of the stretch bigs.

Hartenstein and Robinson's strengths are crucial for a guy like Embiid who can back you down in the paint with his 7'0, 280 lbs frame, but he can also shoot the three ball well, as he shot a career-high 38.8% this year from deep. Having two centers that are both very good defensively and can neutralize one of the best centers in the league who is a former most valuable player is huge, especially in the playoffs.

As mentioned earlier, it will be very difficult to bring back Hartenstein. However, Knicks fans should just enjoy watching both and hoping they can lead the Knicks to a deep playoff run. If the Knicks let Precious Achiuwa and Alec Burks walk in free agency, which is most likely possible, there is a chance. He also enjoys playing in New York and plays a crucial role for a top team, so unless another team significantly outbids New York, he is most likely staying.