Highlights The New York Knicks considered adding Walker Kessler, but the Utah Jazz rejected their first trade offer.

They discussed trade for Clint Capela but found it costly with only one center to spare.

Pursuing Jarrett Allen could elevate Knicks as serious contenders in the East.

The New York Knicks have had an excellent offseason so far. They managed to re-sign defensive stalwart OG Anunoby , added former All-Defensive wing (and member of the Villanova crew) Mikal Bridges , and Jalen Brunson is now the most popular man in New York after taking a pay cut to allow for roster flexibility as the Knicks look to build a contender.

However, their offseason wasn't quite perfect. Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency to join the Oklahoma City Thunder , a title contender in their own right, leaving a 7-1 hole in the Big Apple.

That leaves Mitchell Robinson as the lone center on the Knicks' roster. When healthy, Robinson is perfectly capable of anchoring the Knicks in the paint, but his health is always a question. Julius Randle can play the occasional minutes as a center, but he is best as a bruiser who is free to roam around the entire court. Besides, he might not be long for New York anyway.

With some roster flexibility and a glaring need in the frontcourt, there are three centers the Knicks could target on the trade market.

3 Knicks Add a Proven Backup

Walker Kessler wouldn't start for the Knicks, despite the high asking price

Walker Kessler has long been rumored to be available, and the Knicks have been linked to him all offseason. The fit in New York is clear. Kessler is an elite shot blocker and solid rebounder, but he is not a mobile defender. With Anunoby and Bridges prowling on the perimeter, Kessler could stay by the rim and be the last line of defense.

Unfortunately for New York, the Jazz have reportedly turned down a trade package that included two first-round picks. Kessler is currently playing in the Summer League, which has drawn criticism regarding his NBA ability. He is a proven NBA player, what is he doing in the Vegas league?

Regardless of his abilities, the Knicks' first trade package was shot down, which means they need to add capital to any deal if they want to add frontcourt depth.

Knicks & Jazz Revised Mock Trade Jazz Receive: Knicks Receive: Tyler Kolek Walker Kessler 2025 FRP (via MIL, protected 1-4) 2026 FRP

In the deal above, the Jazz get a talented rookie in Tyler Kolek who proved himself as a floor general in his time with Marquette. They also get two picks, one of which falls in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft.

While the Knicks are desperate to add some depth behind Robinson, this deal might be a little steep for their blood. Kessler would play significant minutes in New York, but he would be the clear backup behind Robinson. Despite injury concerns, Robinson is simply the more experienced player, and offers slightly more versatility.

Robinson & Kessler Comparison - Career Category Robinson Kessler GP 320 138 MPG 24.5 23.2 PTS per 36 11.7 13.5 REB per 36 11.7 12.4 BLK% 7.1% 8.9% FG% 70.1% 69.0% VORP 8.1 3.2

Neither Robinson or Kessler are elite players by any means, but with floor-spacers like Bridges, Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo , and Josh Hart surrounding Brunson, they can play a traditional role down low. However, for such a high asking price, the Knicks might be able to find more talent for the same price.

2 Knicks Add a Reliable Veteran

Reports have indicated that the Knicks have inquired about Clint Capela

The Atlanta Hawks , as always, are in a weird position. Trae Young is flying under the radar as one of the best scorers of the 2020s, they landed first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher , who is showing flashes in Summer League, and Jalen Johnson broke out as a viable starter on a winning team.

However, the Hawks simply don't feel like a contender, and are expected to miss the playoffs entirely in 2024-25. USually, that won't be a concern, as the 2025 Draft Class is expected to be one of the best ever, with talent found up and down the first round. However, the Hawks sent their 2025 pick to the San Antonio Spurs , and will be sitting out on a historic draft night.

With win-now players to be found all over the upcoming draft class, the Hawks don't even need a top pick to find success. With Young under team control until 2025-26, with a player option after that, the Hawks can take their time in building a winner.

Trading veteran center Clint Capela , who is on the last year of his contract, just makes sense.

Knicks & Jazz Mock Trade Knicks Receive: Hawks Receive: Clint Capela Mitchell Robinson Kobe Bufkin Donte DiVincenzo 2025 FRP (via MIL, protected 1-4)

That might seem like an unfair haul for a 30-year old center, especially when DiVencenzo is one of the Villanova boys and is friends with Brunson, Hart, and Bridges. Unfortunately for fans of team chemistry, the Knicks are chasing a championship, and The Roomates Show is less important than hanging a banner in the Garden.

The Knicks were reportedly interested in Capela, according to Knicks' insider Ian Begley.

"Clint Capela, Atlanta, was one big that the Knicks checked in on. I don’t know how far talks went. I don’t know if they’re active at this very moment, but they did check in on Capela, and you can infer that Mitchell Robinson would probably have been in that trade because Capela is a starting center." -Begley

Capela, despite being four years older than Robinson, posted more points, rebounds, assists, and blocks last year. He is also a much, much better free-throw shooter. There is no doubt that Capela would be an upgrade, but does it justify moving a first round pick and DiVencenzo?

Add in the fact that the Knicks would still only have one center, and this doesn't look like a depth move.

1 Knicks Go All-In as Contenders

Trading for an All-Star center would break the bank, but it could be worth it

Jarrett Allen is always one of the most underrated players in the NBA, and is easily a top-ten center. In his seven NBA seasons, he has been an All-Star and has received DPOTY votes three times. He is an excellent rim protector who can defend outside the paint, and is an excellent scorer close to the basket.

Luckily for the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to want to go all-in on Evan Mobley .

Allen has been linked to several teams in trade rumors, the Knicks can provide Cleveland with exactly what they need. While Donovan Mitchell might want to keep Allen in town, Cleveland shot below-average from distance last season and could use some floor spacers to compliment Mitchell, Mobley, and Darius Garland .

The Knicks have no shortage of talent on the perimeter, and a deal could be made.

Knicks & Cavaliers Mock Trade Knicks Receive: Cavaliers Recieve: Jarrett Allen Mitchell Robinson Miles McBride Tyler Kolek 2025 FRP 2025 FRP (via MIL, protected 1-4) 2029 FRP

Allen is an All-Star talent, so the Knicks would have to break the bank for him. Robinson would be gone, giving the Cavaliers the depth in the frontcourt the Knicks want, but New York receives a clear upgrade at the center spot. Miles McBride shot 41 percent from deep last season, but is buried on the depth chart behind Cameron Payne , so the Knicks can let him walk.

Kolek shot 39.3 percent from deep in his final two college seasons, but both he and the draft picks could be flipped later in the season if Cleveland smells a championship looming. The two picks in the 2025 Draft will be valuable assets, and the 2029 pick just sweetens the pot.

If New York trots out a starting lineup with Allen down low, they will be true contenders in the East and could give the Boston Celtics a serious run for their money.

Best Lineups in Eastern Conference Position New York Boston PG Brunson Holiday SG Bridges White SF Anunoby Brown PF Randle Tatum C Allen Porzingis Sixth Man DiVincenzo Horford

Despite the Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers , Philadelphia 76ers , Orlando Magic , and Milwaukee Bucks all playing for keeps in the East, a trade for Allen would propel the Knicks into immediate title conversations heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.