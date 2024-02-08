This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

When the New York Knicks teased they weren't done with trades after acquiring OG Anunoby, they weren't kidding.

The Knicks are acquiring Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons for a massive package including Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two second-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

With this trade, the Knicks are fully in win-now mode, acquiring two pieces that have massively contributed to the Pistons. Burks has averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, giving New York a veteran presence on the bench. They've needed one since Immanuel Quickley was dealt to the Toronto Raptors and Quentin Grimes expressed his desire for a larger role on the team.

Bogdanovic, on the other hand, is averaging 20.2 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting and 41.5 percent from three-point range. Along with that, he's grabbing 3.4 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists per game.

His offensive output may take a bit of a hit once the team becomes healthy, but with less of a burden to carry the offense on a nightly basis, his efficiency should stay the same or even improve as he'll be forcing up fewer shots per game.

It's unclear which two second-rounders the Knicks are sending back as of the time of writing.

Knicks are now one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference

They'll be top-tier contenders when healthy

When the Knicks acquired Anunoby, they gave up some depth, particularly in the backup guard department. It seemed like Grimes was going to take over in that role but after complaining about his playing time, he quickly lost the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Grimes was averaging 7.3 points per game, but his efficiency left something to be desired. He shot 39.5 percent overall and 36.3 percent from three, but the Knicks clearly need reliability moving forward if they want to compete at a high level.

Bojan Bogdanovic – Shot Distribution Shot Type FGA FG% Jump Shot 318 42.8 Layup 101 59.4 Fadeaway 24 37.5 Bank Shot 14 57.1 Finger Roll 10 60.0

Burks and Bogdanovic combine for an average of nearly 33 points per game. Meanwhile, Grimes, Fournier, and Arcidiacono don't even come close. With the Knicks able to pull off such a trade without giving up a first-round pick is probably the highlight of the move.