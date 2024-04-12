Highlights Jalen Brunson is playing MVP-caliber basketball for the New York Knicks, although his ceiling is yet to be reached.

Despite his stellar performances, he's rarely mentioned in MVP conversations.

The Knicks have high hopes that Brunson will lead them to an NBA Championship.

The New York Knicks are a team that is on cloud nine right now. Despite not being the best in the Eastern Conference, they find themselves in the third seed, and they are now coming off an incredible victory. Taking down the Boston Celtics last night, the Knicks led by Jalen Brunson will be heading into their next couple of games filled with confidence.

Brunson dropped 29 points, grabbed two rebounds, and dished out four assists on great shooting efficiency last night. Game after game, he continues to prove that he is a Top 20, maybe even Top 10 player in the NBA. But, he very rarely gets the respect he deserves. Even in the MVP conversations, while he is having an MVP-like season, he is very rarely mentioned alongside Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić.

Well, while he may not receive his flowers from the pundits, the basketball savants, and the NBA fan base as a whole, New York loves him. Whether it's his teammates or his fans, Brunson has been placed on a pedestal by the New York Knicks. Even the Knicks' head coach, Tom Thibodeau, is impressed by his star player and believes that he can get even better, as Fred Katz reported.

"The best thing is he thinks he can get better and he will because that's his mindset." - Tom Thibodeau

And, to be fair to Tom Thibodeau, he is right. Jalen Brunson has been exceptional this season and seems to get better and better each year. He is currently averaging 28.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, exceptional numbers that have propelled him into MVP conversations.

But, more importantly, he has improved upon his performances from last season. And, with that in mind, it's no wonder he is considered the leader of this very talented New York Knicks team. A team that can be considered championship contenders with him leading the line.

Jalen Brunson 2022-23 vs. 2023–24 Stats Categories 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 24.0 28.6 REB 3.5 3.6 AST 6.2 6.7 FG% 49.1% 48.1% 3P% 41.6% 40.2%

As he continues to climb up the ladder of the best players in the league, Brunson continues to receive praise. Recently, OG Anunoby, who joined the Knicks mid-way through the season, commented on Brunson's performance and made on thing clear. The Knicks guard deserves to win the MVP award.

"[Brunson] should be the MVP." - OG Anunoby

One thing is clear, Jalen Brunson is the superstar the Knicks have been waiting for since Carmelo Anthony's run with the franchise. Hopefully, his mindset and continued improvement will lead New York to the promised land. And, in this case, the promised land is their first NBA Championship in 51 years.

Brunson has been playing MVP-caliber basketball recently for the Knicks

The Knicks guard has averaged 39.4 points, 8.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in his last five games

As things stand, the MVP race seems to be a two-horse battle between Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić. However, there are plenty of players who have also been playing MVP-caliber basketball. The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum are but a few of the names in the conversation as well.

However, Jalen Brunson is a player who has not been given much love in the MVP conversations. The New York Knicks have been completely reliant on the performances of Brunson this season. And, in the last few weeks, he has been making his case for the MVP award with some stellar basketball.

Averaging 39.4 points, 8.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, Brunson has played at a whole other level in his last five games. His scoring and playmaking have been key to the Knicks' success. Some may even say it is the primary reason they find themselves with the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson Stats - Last 5 Games Games PTS REB AST FG% 3P% vs. Kings (04/04/24) 35 2 11 60 40 vs. Bulls (04/05/24) 35 6 11 46.4 20 vs. Bucks (04/07/24) 43 6 8 50 33.3 vs. Bulls (04/09/24) 45 3 8 54.2 58.3 vs. Celtics (04/11/24) 39 2 4 65.2 54.5

Brunson truly is a quality player who certainly deserves to be up there with the likes of Jokić, Dončić, Gilgeous-Alexander, Embiid, and Tatum. And, while he is unlikely to win the MVP award this year, he will be in the conversation for years to come. Especially if he continues to improve and becomes better and better like coach Thibodeau believes he will.