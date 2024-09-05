Key Takeaways Julius Randle's playoff struggles are overstated due to injury and lack of support.

Randle was playing the best basketball of his career before his shoulder injury in 2023.

The New York Knicks shouldn't give up Randle unless they receive substantial upgrades in return.

The New York Knicks are in "win-now" mode. Upon trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets , New York vaulted itself into the top class of basketball, right up there with the league's best franchises. Naturally, rumors started swirling about the next move that should be made by Leon Rose and company to further improve the roster.

Aside from acquiring a true backup center after Isaiah Hartenstein 's departure, the main dialogue surrounding this team has been about moving on from three-time All-Star Julius Randle for players who better fit the Knicks' formula. Many NY fans and media alike have suggested trading the 29-year-old for a legitimate starting center or a group of connective role players who won't get in the way of Jalen Brunson and the rest of the crew.

Randle has a player option in 2025-26 and has struggled mightily in both of his playoff appearances, making him the odd man out in New York's new Villanova-led rotation.

With that said, the Knicks better make sure they know what they are doing before they part ways with the second most important player of their stunning turnaround. Here are five reasons why they shouldn't be looking to trade him this season.

5 Randle's Playoff Failures Have Been Massively Overstated

Context is important for his diminished performance in the postseason

Julius Randle has appeared in two postseason runs, both with the Knicks, in 2021 and 2023. His overall numbers are horrific, and he didn't contribute to winning at all in either of them, but there are specific reasons for his struggles. Let's look at each instance, separately.

In 2020-21, Randle was not only the lone All-Star on a depleted Knicks roster but the only high-level shot creator for a pretty weak offense. His secondary offensive options were second-year RJ Barrett , Alec Burks , and veteran Derrick Rose . Barrett was a mediocre starter with glaring weaknesses, Burks is best suited as a bench scorer, and Rose was far past his prime in 2021, leaving Randle to carry the scoring and playmaking burden against a loaded-up Atlanta Hawks franchise.

Sure, he didn't respond well, but New York's chances were always hopeless in that series, as they were simply outmatched talent-wise. Furthermore, his failures in that first-round matchup have absolutely nothing to do with how he will play alongside one of the most talented rotations in basketball with the current Knicks.

In 2022-23, the Kentucky product had a tremendous bounce-back campaign, as he and Brunson carried New York to 47 wins and a fifth seed. Unfortunately, Randle sprained his ankle with five games to go in the regular season and played through intense discomfort in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers . His play was inconsistent, but he was just starting to find a rhythm when he re-injured his ankle in Game 5.

Again, Randle pushed through the pain to return for the second round, but he was clearly hobbled as he struggled to get anything going against a tough Miami Heat defense. His numbers over the two series were once again horrible, but it is hard to blame him after he tried to play through an ankle injury that required surgery right after the season.

Randle's Playoff Woes Season PPG APG TS% 3P% 2020-21 (5 GP) 18.0 4.0 42.5% 33.3% 2022-23 (10 GP) 16.6 3.6 48.5% 25.8%

Randle will get a completely new opportunity to run with a great team as a healthy player again. New York shouldn't just give up on him.

4 He Was Playing His Best Basketball Before Injury

New York shouldn't forget that he is an All-NBA caliber player

Because of the aforementioned ankle surgery in the summer of 2023, Randle started the 2023-24 season very rusty, sparking trade rumors after just six games. In the 40 games following his brief slump, the power forward played the best basketball of his career as the Knicks took off and proved themselves as contenders.

Randle made the change many had been begging for and prioritized driving to the basket over shooting mid-range jumpers and three-pointers, using his gigantic frame and athleticism to punish opposing defenders in the paint. He has always been one of the league's best "bully-ball" scorers but has too often settled for contested jumpers that bail out the defense.

Randle's Hot Streak (2023-24) Category First 6 Games Final 40 Games PPG 13.7 25.5 APG 5.2 5.0 RPG 10.5 9.0 TS% 37.0% 59.4% 3PA 6.7 5.1

When Randle has a competent supporting cast around him and cuts out the fluff from his game, he has proven to be a top-25 player in basketball who is easily capable of being a number two for a legitimate contender. He just hasn't had the opportunity to do so very often, but this year, he will.

3 After OG Anunoby's Arrival, New York Was The NBA's Best Team

Randle proved he could coexist with winning in the small sample size

When the Knicks acquired OG Anunoby , no one realized that it would instantly change everything for their team. In the 12 games that he, Randle, and Brunson played together, New York was 11-1 with a historically great net rating, before Randle and Anunoby suffered injuries in the same game in late January.

Knicks w/ Randle and Anunoby NRTG ORTG DRTG W-L +15.5 119.7 104.1 12-1

It is a small sample size, but Randle showed that he could fit into New York's new formula, which is very similar to what they will run out there in 2024-25. Sure, NY added Mikal Bridges to the fold, but Bridges is a willing off-ball player who doesn't need the rock constantly to succeed.

Randle was very important to the Knicks as their secondary scoring option, which is still the case this season. However, he will have to accept a lower workload than in years past with the incredible depth of talent on this roster. Attitude hasn't always been Randle's strong suit, so his mentality toward his adjusted role will be something to watch.

2 Randle Gives NY a Lethal Small-Ball Lineup

Offensive juggernaut group matches up well with Boston

With Hartenstein departing for Oklahoma City Thunder , and Mitchell Robinson 's injury problems, New York has a lot of questions about the center position. One of the answers comes with Randle himself, as the Knicks can now run out a lethal offensive lineup with the 6-8 forward at center.

This group, which consists of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo , Bridges, Anunoby, and Randle, is the Knicks' best hope for matching the Boston Celtics ' five-out, versatile lineup that dominated the NBA last year. It will be unstoppable offensively, as every starter is a high-level offensive player who can shoot, dribble, and pass, giving New York incredible spacing to work with.

Brunson and Randle could run pick-and-roll or isolations, with the three off-ball shooters being Bridges, Anunoby, and DiVincenzo, who are all elite spot-up marksmen. The spacing, depth of scoring options, and ball movement in this lineup would scare every team in the league, even Boston.

Unstoppable Offensive Unit Player 2023-24 PPG Career PPG 2023-24 3P% Career 3P% Brunson 28.7 16.9 40.1% 39.1% Randle 24.0 19.1 31.1% 33.3% DiVincenzo 15.5 10.6 40.1% 37.6% Bridges 19.6 14.3 37.2% 37.5% Anunoby 14.2 12.0 38.2% 37.6%

Once again, Randle would have to come to grips with a more ball and player-movement-led offense, which would require him to give up touches and shots for the good of the group. It would be one of Tom Thibodeau 's main objectives as head coach.

1 Knicks Can't Give Up Randle Unless They Get Markedly Better

There isn't always equal value out there

As mentioned before, Julius Randle has been a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA member in his five years with the Knicks and has helped save them from NBA purgatory. In fact, he was the one who joined the Knicks when no one else wanted to in the summer of 2019 after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving spurned the franchise in favor of the Nets.

Randle has been an excellent player for New York and has become a huge part of Thibodeau's hard-nosed culture that is now complete and ready to compete for championships. He has built chemistry with Brunson and others on the roster and appears to be in the best position of his career to contribute to winning.

Randle's Knicks Career PPG RPG APG W-L TS% 22.6 9.9 3.7 166-164 55.3%

If the Knicks want to move off of Randle for "better fitting" pieces, they had better make sure they are making definitive improvements to the roster. Otherwise, it will send the wrong message to both the fanbase and the locker room, that the front office will move on from any player, regardless of what they've done for the franchise.

The NBA is a business, so if Leon Rose feels he can increase NY's title odds with a painful trade, he is free to do it, but it could end up ruining what the Knicks have built.