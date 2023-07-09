After making the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals last season, the New York Knicks mainly relied on Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle for success, and NBA writer Mark Medina believes that their development all-star caliber players will help them become ‘true contenders’.

However, one more all-star level player, or some established veterans could help the Knicks ‘stay in the mix’ for playoff contention for years to come.

NBA news – New York Knicks

After a relatively successful post-season run where the New York Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, made it to the Eastern Conference semi-finals before losing to the Miami Heat in six games, the team looked to upgrade their roster during free-agency.

The Knicks added some much-need shooting, landing free-agent Donte DiVincenzo, who was part of the Golden State Warriors team who won the 2022 NBA Championship, inking him to a 4-year, $50 million deal. According to NBA reporter Ian Begley, they beat the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons to the 26-year-old’s signature.

The former Villanova alum now re-joins his Wildcats teammates in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where together the trio won the NCAA National Championship in 2016.

Aside from that, though, the Knicks haven’t made much of an impression in free-agency so far.

With rumors circulating around the league of James Harden potentially being available via trade, the Knicks have been reported to be interested in landing the 10x All-Star who opted in to his $35.6 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of securing a move elsewhere.

Although the Knicks certainly possess the assets to offer a substantial trade package for Harden, according to Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated, a deal seems unlikely.

This could be in part due to Harden’s preferred destination being rumored to be the L.A. Clippers, meaning the Knicks would yet again fail to land a superstar-calibre talent despite their large market after missing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in recent years.

So who else could the Orange and Blue attempt to trade for should they choose to upgrade their roster this summer?

What has Mark Medina said about the Knicks’ long-term play to become true contenders?

Medina believes that the Knicks’ core group as of now will keep them in playoff contention, but they could look to package young assets in trades for more establish veterans.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:“To become true contenders, the Knicks are relying on a few ingredients.”

“They trust that Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will continue to grow as All-Star calibre players. They believe their blue-collar work ethic will ensure that they continue to outwork their opponents. And they hope that they can package young players in trades for more established veterans.”

“It remains to be seen if the latter scenario will happen. But you can bank on the Knicks staying in the mix because of Brunson, Randle and the team’s overall competitiveness.”

Three established players the NY Knicks should look to trade for

3 OG Anunoby

Perhaps the most straight-forward acquisition on this list, Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby has been the subject of trade rumors around the league for quite some time, with the Knicks having reportedly been interested in the 2019 NBA champion for the past few seasons.

As per ESPN, the British-born two-way forward averaged 16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 2.0 APG shooting 47.6% from the field and over 38% from three during the 2022-23 season.

The New York Post’s Zach Braziller, via Sports Illustrated, believes that the 25-year-old would “fit perfectly” in the Big Apple due to his 6’7” frame, defensive ability and three-point shooting.

However, it could cost a lot to obtain the seven-year man, with NY Post columnist Mike Vaccaro proposing that it could mean breaking up the Knicks' current core entirely by trading away RJ Barrett in any potential trade deal with the Raptors, alongside some draft picks.

2 James Harden

Although James Harden is unhappy with his situation with Philadelphia 76ers and has identified the L.A. Clippers as his preferred destination, the 76ers front-office does not have to accommodate his wishes and could in theory trade him elsewhere, or not at all.

Should a deal to the Clippers not materialize, the Knicks could become the front-runners to land the 10x NBA All-Star.

As per StatMuse, the 2018 MVP averaged 21.0 PPG, 10.7 APG and 6.1 RPG last season in 58 regular season games.

While he certainly offers scoring and offensive production, the Knicks already have a primary ball handler in Jalen Brunson, and so the fit with the group may not be cohesive.

Nevertheless, he is still an all-star talent that could help the team step up a gear.

Should they wish to pursue the 32-year-old ESPN’sKevin Pelton believes they could offer the 76ers the best package deal, with them being able to offer significantly more assets than the Clippers could.

1 Joel Embiid

Finally, perhaps the most outlandish pick of the three, yet the most likely to be franchise-altering, the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid could make himself available for trade by submitting a request to the 76ers front-office.

With James Harden’s situation in Philadelphia yet to be resolved, should he force his way out the Sixers will be left with Joel Embiid but no other established all-star on the roster alongside him.

The 29-year-old won his first NBA MVP title this season after averaging 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 4.2 APG with a true shooting percentage of 65.5%, as per StatMuse, but has yet to make it past the Eastern Conference finals in the playoffs.

It may not be long before he decides to force his way out of the 76ers too, as his championship window in the City of Brotherly Love appears to be rapidly closing.

Should he decide to move on, the New York Knicks could find themselves in prime position to acquire the six-time NBA all-star, with the orange and blue skies reported to be ‘the ideal trade candidate’ for the 76ers.

With a plethora of first-round picks to their name, the Knicks would undoubtedly possess the most desirable trade package for a superstar of Embiid’s talent, and ‘The Process’ could be shattered completely, leaving the 76ers in complete rebuild mode.

Although the idea of seeing Embiid in any other jersey aside from the 76ers seems far-fetched, it is certainly not out of the question and in the NBA, crazier things have happened.

So what should the Knicks do?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski poses the question of whether the Knicks should be patient and wait to see what is available in the 2023-24 season, either mid-season, at the trade deadline or even next summer as they are "in a position to do something", which could include bringing an All-NBA elite talent to play alongside Jalen Brunson.

As it stands, James Harden, Klay Thompson and Jaylen Brown are all set to become free agents next summer, so it may favor the Knicks to wait another season instead of giving up their trade assets and draft picks now.

That would ultimately mean the Knicks would have to rely on Brunson and Randle again, while they should also expect some of their younger players like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to step up and develop their game further.

With the coaching of 2x NBA Coach of the Year, Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks will certainly outwork their opponents and be a gritty defensive-minded team, but they will need to find a little bit more on the offensive end if they are to compete with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat for Eastern Conference glory.

If someone like Joel Embiid becomes available, however, how can they turn down the opportunity of bringing him to Madison Square Garden?

They simply couldn’t, and with his addition to the roster, they wouldn’t just become true playoff contenders, but would almost certainly become instant championship contenders - something which hasn’t been associated with the Knicks for well over two decades.