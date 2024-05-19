Highlights The Knicks are slight favorites in Game 7.

The Pacers aim to break their road curse with a Game 7 win.

Betting trends favor the Knicks to win in spread, OVER 208 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff second-round action continues this weekend. One of the games from today's slate features the New York Knicks hosting the Indiana Pacers in the final game of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 7 of this playoff series and why.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 7 Info When Sun. May 19 Where Madison Square Garden Time 3:30 PM EST Location New York City, NY TV ABC

Knicks vs. Pacers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

New York is the slight favorite heading into Game 7

The Knicks took a 3-2 series lead following a 121-91 win on their home court in Game 5, providing them with an opportunity to close out the series on the road. Much to the team's disappointment, though, that did not happen. Following a 13-point defeat in Game 6, the Knicks return to their home court for the seventh and final game of this series. Jalen Brunson paced the team's offense with 31 points and five assists on 11-for-26 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from 3-point range.

Miles McBride added 20 points and two rebounds, connecting on 8 of his 12 attempts, including a 4-for-6 effort from distance. Donte DiVincenzo contributed 17 points and four rebounds while knocking down three of his eight attempts from the 3-point line. The Knicks have been a much better team at MSG compared to playing on the road in this series. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues when these teams clash for the last and final time this season.

Meanwhile, with their season hanging in the balance, the Pacers held serve on their home court with a 116-103 win to stave off elimination and force a Game 7. Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Myles Turner added 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on an efficient 6-for-10 effort from the field. Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard finished with 15 points each. They both shot 6-for-12 from the field and combined for six made 3-point shots.

The Pacers have won all six of their playoff home games. Conversely, they are 1-5 on the road, including a 0-3 record in this round against the Knicks. Will that trend continue, or will the road team finally break through in the series finale?

Now that the stage has been set for this winner-take-all Game 7, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Pacers vs. Knicks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Despite losing by a 13-point margin in Game 6, the Knicks head into Game 7 as a three-point favorite in Game 7 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 6-4 SU and 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 outings.

The Knicks are 5-5 overall and are also 5-5 ATS in their last 10 contests.

New York is 6-3 ATS in its last nine May games but just 3-6 ATS in its last nine Sunday home games.

The Knicks have been the favorites by three points or more 37 times this season, and they are 22-14-1 ATS in those contests. The Pacers have been an underdog of three points or more 32 times this season. In those contests, they are 19-11-2 against the spread.

Prediction: New York Knicks (-3)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 210 points. The line has moved to 208 points at the time of this writing (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

In the Pacers’ last 17 games, the OVER total is 12-5.

total is 12-5. The OVER total has prevailed 11 times in Indiana's last 16 matchups against Eastern Conference teams.

total has prevailed 11 times in Indiana's last 16 matchups against Eastern Conference teams. In the Pacers’ last 12 May games, the OVER total cashed in nine times.

total cashed in nine times. The total has gone OVER 12 times in the Knicks' last 17 outings.

12 times in the Knicks' last 17 outings. The OVER total has a 78.6 percent success rate in the Knicks’ last 14 outings (11-3).

total has a 78.6 percent success rate in the Knicks’ last 14 outings (11-3). The total has gone OVER 14 times in New York’s last 19 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Prediction: OVER 208 points

Player Prop Bets

On the heels of his 25-point performance in Game 6, Pascal Siakam is the key player to watch for the Pacers. He currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do Siakam's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let's examine the tale of the tape to find out.

Siakam is averaging 21.6 points per contest across a combined 92 regular season and playoff contests.

points per contest across a combined 92 regular season and playoff contests. In 10 contests against the Knicks this season, Siakam has averaged 19.8 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 21.2 points per outing.

points per outing. Siakam has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 60 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he has averaged 22.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 26 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Pacers' talented forward averages 20.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Siakam has averaged 18.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest while exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Although most of the trends indicate otherwise, Siakam is the only former NBA champion on either side. With his team's season on the line, look for him to have a solid performance.

Prediction: Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 points

Jalen Brunson is the player to watch for the Knicks. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 35.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 35.5 points. Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup. During the regular season and playoffs, Brunson is averaging 29.4 points per game in 89 appearances.

points per game in 89 appearances. Brunson has played against the Indiana Pacers nine times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 33.1 points per contest.

points per contest. During the team's postseason run, he is averaging 33.7 points per outing.

points per outing. Brunson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 62 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 29.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 24 matchups against teams in the Central Division, the Knicks point guard averages 32.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Brunson has averaged 35.8 points and 7.5 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch. Prediction: Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 points Pacers vs. Knicks Final Picks The Spread: New York Knicks (-3) Bleacher Nation

New York Knicks (-3) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 208 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 208 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 points

Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jalen Brunson OVER 35.5 points