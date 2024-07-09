Highlights The Knicks are interested in trading for Walker Kessler as a backup center.

The Utah Jazz are seeking a first-round pick in return, making it difficult for the Knicks to acquire him.

Kessler would improve the Knicks' roster, but limited picks may hinder a trade deal.

The New York Knicks have had one of the loudest off seasons of any NBA teams so far, and are looking like one of the best teams (on paper) heading into next season. The Utah Jazz , on the other hand, are looking to turn a new leaf as a franchise.

With this rebuilding phase comes the inevitable shopping of assets, and the Knicks may just be the Jazz’s newest beneficiary. Although there may be some difficulties to sort out, the Knicks have an interest in Utah’s Walker Kessler , as reported by Ian Begley of SNY:

“The Knicks had been in touch with Utah and had some interest in Walker Kessler, the big man, as a potential solution for them at the backup five. But teams in touch with Utah say the Jazz are looking for at least a first-round pick in return for Kessler in these conversations that had gone on earlier in the offseason. So that’s going to be a tough price for the Knicks to meet or match, and I would assume that they wouldn’t be able to get that deal done.”

Here’s a look at Kessler’s fit with the Knicks, and the complications New York may face in the acquisition of Utah’s young center.

Kessler’s Fit in New York

He would certainly bolster the already-stacked Knicks

Kessler, despite not putting up All-Star numbers, has shown the potential to develop into an effective big man with a high floor. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022-23 and has since been one of the few bright spots on a Jazz team devoid of any semblance of sucees.

Walker Kessler Statistics Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 8.1 7.5 0.9 65.4 Career 8.7 8.0 0.9 69.0

The Knicks currently have Julius Randle , Mitchell Robinson , and Jericho Sims as their rostered centers. There’s a serious talent drop-off between Mitchell/Randle and Sims, so, while either Mitchell or Randle could back up the other, Randle will still likely spend a lot of time at power forward, leaving a gap at the five spot.

Kessler is without a doubt a better option than Sims, who’s averaging 2.6 points, four rebounds, and half an assist per game over his career. The problem, for New York, is what Utah is asking in return.

The Jazz reportedly have an asking price for Kessler involving a first-round pick, which the Knicks are lacking. In their recent acquisition of Miles Bridges , they shipped out seven future picks, including five unprotected first rounds and a top-four protected first round.

A deal could still be worked out (a trade for Kessler with either Sims or Miles McBride would work straight up), but the picks New York can include are severely limited.

The Jazz are in a full-blown rebuild, so Kessler’s departure for future assets is likely. While his talent suggests that he could be a starting center, he would make the Knicks an even better team going into next season.