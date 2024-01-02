Highlights The Knicks are still looking to make another blockbuster trade for a star player, with Karl-Anthony Towns being a name that continues to come up in trade rumors.

However, the Timberwolves are unlikely to move Towns as he has been performing well and fits well within their team dynamic, especially alongside Rudy Gobert.

The Knicks could offer a package centered around Quentin Grimes, but that would not be enough to convince the Timberwolves to give up Towns and could hinder their title aspirations.

The New York Knicks may have pulled the trigger on the first blockbuster trade of the year in acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, but they don't seem to be fully content just yet.

In an episode of Fanduel's Run It Back, Shams Charania claimed that the Knicks are still eyeing another star to trade, and thanks to their abundance of draft picks, prospects, and salary filler, they could be in the market again very soon.

One name in particular that continues to echo in the Knicks trade rumors cycle is Karl-Anthony Towns, who Charania says the Knicks are still eyeing.

"They're always going to have interest in Karl-Anthony Towns, but nothing has materialized as of yet. They have the pieces, they have the contracts, they have the young players — guys like Quentin Grimes — that you can potentially throw into a trade."

It's important to note that a trade is still a ways off and that nothing is close to being done, but Charania noted that the Knicks do seem adamant in making one more move to perfect the core needed to get over the playoff hump.

Minnesota not likely to move Towns

2023–24 stats: 21.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 50.9 FG%

The Knicks may be interested in the Minnesota Timberwolves big man, but the real question is whether Minnesota is interested in getting rid of their second-best scorer on the team. Pairing him alongside Rudy Gobert yielded middling results in the 2022-23 season, mainly due to injuries and a lack of time to properly mesh, but that hasn't been the same story this year.

The 28-year-old is putting up similar stats this season, but his efficiency, particularly from three, has improved significantly, improving from 36.6 percent a year ago to 41.3 this season. His ability to stretch the floor next to a fellow seven-footer who's more defensively minded is a godsend for a Wolves team that desperately needed the big man tandem to work.

Karl-Anthony Towns – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goals Attempted Field Goal % Restricted Area 156 60.9 In the Paint (Non-RA) 111 55.0 Mid-Range 58 39.7 Corner 3 6 33.3 Above the Break 3 136 41.9

The Timberwolves currently hold a 24-8 record and sit atop the Western Conference. Considering their early success along with the increased chemistry between Towns and Gobert, trading the former would make little sense unless they got a Hall of Fame caliber player in return.

As well, just before Christmas, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reiterated his love for Towns and how well he fits within the team's dynamic.

The Knicks, who would offer up a litany of draft picks, young pieces, and salary filler, don't have anything to sway the Timberwolves. A package could be centered around Quentin Grimes, but he's nowhere close to the player Towns is and would immediately halt Minnesota's title aspirations.

If the Knicks truly do want an upgrade, regardless of the position, they may better be suited to reach out to struggling teams to pry away a disgruntled star searching for a competitive end to the season.