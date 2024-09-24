Key Takeaways The Liberty are the favorites against Atlanta.

The Dream needed a three-game win streak to earn the final playoff berth.

Predictions: Atlanta to cover the spread, game likely to go UNDER 156.5 points.

The regular season has concluded, and the WNBA playoffs are in full swing. One of the games on tonight's schedule features the New York Liberty (33-9 SU, 21-21 ATS) hosting the Atlanta Dream (15-26 SU, 22-18-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this WNBA matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream Game Info When Tuesday, Sept. 24 Where Barclays Center Time 7:30 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV ESPN

Liberty vs. Dream – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the favorite vs. Atlanta

The Liberty finished the regular season with the best record in the "W," becoming the first team in league history to post 32 wins in back-to-back seasons. New York entered the postseason with six wins across its last eight outings.

That success continued in Game 1 against the Dream as the Liberty came out on top 83-69 to take a 1-0 series lead.

In that contest, Leonie Fiebich led the offense with a 21-point effort on efficient 7-of-8 shooting from the field while making all four of her attempts from beyond the arc. Breanna Stewart added 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Sabrina Ionescu contributed 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and three 3-pointers.

With a win on Tuesday night, the Liberty can advance to the semifinal round.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Dream needed a three-game winning streak to claim the league's final playoff berth, which included a 78-67 win over New York on Sept. 19.

Unfortunately, that streak abruptly ended in Game 1. Only two of the team's starters reached double figures. Rhyne Howard scored a team-high 14 points but shot 5-of-14 from the floor and just 2-of-7 from 3-point range. Tina Charles added 12 points and seven rebounds while converting 50 percent of her shot attempts.

New York raced out to a 29-16 lead following a first quarter in which it was 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from distance. The Liberty maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way while holding the Dream to 38.7 percent shooting from the field and just 3-of-16 from the 3-point line.

Can Atlanta stave off elimination to force a Game 3, or will New York move on to the next round?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Dream Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

After coasting to a 14-point victory in the postseason opener, the Liberty enter this contest as a huge 12.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 4-2 ATS in their last six games overall.

New York is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games at Barclays Center.

The Liberty have covered the spread five times in their last seven contests against Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Dream are 15-7-1 ATS in their previous 23 outings.

Atlanta is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 road games.

In their previous eight "road" matchups against New York, the Dream are 6-2 against the spread.

While the Liberty should win this one, the Dream should be more competitive with their season on the line.

Prediction: Atlanta Dream (+12.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 156.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Liberty's last five games overall.

four times in the Liberty's last five games overall. The UNDER total is 7-1 in New York's last eight home contests.

total is 7-1 in New York's last eight home contests. In the Liberty's last five "home" games against Atlanta, the UNDER total prevailed four times.

total prevailed four times. The total has gone UNDER five times in the Dream's previous six outings.

five times in the Dream's previous six outings. The UNDER total has cashed in six times in Atlanta's last seven road games.

total has cashed in six times in Atlanta's last seven road games. In the Dream's last five "road" matchups against New York, the UNDER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. Prediction: UNDER 156.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 14-6-4 performance against New York in the series opener, Rhyne Howard is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Do Howard's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Howard put up 17.3 points per contest and scored 14 points in Game 1.

points per contest and scored 14 points in Game 1. In the previous three matchups against New York, Howard has averaged 12.7 points on 37.1 percent shooting overall and 37.5 percent from the 3-point line.

points on 37.1 percent shooting overall and 37.5 percent from the 3-point line. Howard played against Eastern Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 regular-season road contests, the Atlanta Dream guard averaged 17.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Howard has averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, failing to exceed the points total for this matchup during that stretch.

Prediction: Rhyne Howard OVER 17.5 points

The 2023 league MVP, Breanna Stewart, led the Liberty in scoring and steals during the regular season. For that reason, she is the key player to watch for the home team.

She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the 2024 campaign, Stewart averaged 20.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous four regular-season matchups between these two clubs, Stewart averaged 20.0 points per outing and added 20.0 points in Game 1.

points per outing and added 20.0 points in Game 1. Stewart has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.5 points per game.

points per game. In 19 home contests, the New York Liberty forward averaged 19.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points

Liberty vs. Dream Final Picks

The Spread: Atlanta Dream (+12.5) (OddsShark.com)

Atlanta Dream (+12.5) (OddsShark.com) Over/Under: UNDER 156.5 points (OddsShark.com)

UNDER 156.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Rhyne Howard OVER 17.5 points

Rhyne Howard OVER 17.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points