Highlights The New York Liberty is the "heavy" favorite vs. the Chicago Sky.

The Chicago Sky has an 18-6 ATS record in road matchups against New York.

Player props favor Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points and Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and the lone game on tap from today's slate features the New York Liberty (18-5 SU, 9-14 ATS) hosting the Chicago Sky (9-12 SU, 9-12 ATS) as these Eastern Conference teams clash for the third time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Game Info When Thurs. July 11 Where Barclays Center Time 7:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV Prime Video, FOX5 New York, The U, and Liberty Live

Liberty vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the "heavy" favorite vs. Chicago

The Liberty have been among the league's top teams this season. After a solid 12-3 start, they reeled off five straight victories. That streak ended with an unlikely 83-78 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. New York got back into the win column, though, with a 71-68 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

In that contest, three of the team's starters reached double figures, headlined by a 21-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance from Sabrina Ionescu. She shot 8-of-15 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Even more important, she hit a basket that gave New York a three-point lead in the closing seconds and had a block to seal the win for the road team.

Breanna Stewart finished with a double-double that included 18 points (on just nine shot attempts) and 14 rebounds. The former league MVP also tallied three blocked shots. Courtney Vandersloot contributed 11 points and three assists. The Liberty improved to a perfect 13-0 when leading at halftime.

On the other side of this matchup, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the overall standings, the Sky are trying to keep their postseason hopes alive. After a pair of losses that dropped them to 6-11 on the season, Chicago has bounced back with three wins in their last four contests. This includes a 78-69 win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday afternoon.

In the nine-point win against Atlanta, Chennedy Carter scored a team-high 21 points but was just 9-of-21 from the field. The fourth-year guard also had five rebounds and five assists. Angel Reese notched her 14th straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Kamilla Cardoso also posted a double-double, scoring 10 points to go along with 11 rebounds. This was the third time this season that Reese and Cardoso put up a triple-double in the same game, which is the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Sky Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

New York opened as an 11-.5-point favorite, but the line has dipped slightly to 11 points at the time of this writing (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

New York has failed to cover the spread 11 times in their last 13 home contests.

The Sky are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 outings.

In its last 24 road matchups against New York, Chicago is an impressive 18-6 against the spread.

against the spread. Prediction: Chicago Sky (+11)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 164.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER six times in the Liberty's last eight home games.

six times in the Liberty's last eight home games. In the Sky's last 12 outings, the OVER total has prevailed eight times.

total has prevailed eight times. The total has gone OVER four times in Chicago's last five road contests.

four times in Chicago's last five road contests. These two teams average a combined 165.3 points per game, which is nearly a point higher than the projected over/under total.

Prediction: OVER 164.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her 14th consecutive double-double, Angel Reese is my key player to watch for the Sky. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Do Reese's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Reese has been averaging 14.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two regular season matchups against New York, Reese has averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest on just 27.3 percent shooting from the field.

points and 9.5 rebounds per contest on just 27.3 percent shooting from the field. Reese has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 road contests, the Chicago Sky forward is averaging 13.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Reese has averaged 15.4 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points

Following her impressive 18-point, 14-rebound effort against Connecticut, Breanna Stewart is the key player to watch for the Liberty. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Stewart is putting up 19.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In the two previous matchups against Chicago this season, Stewart has averaged 25.5 points and 12 rebounds per contest on slash lines of .514/.308/.750.

points and 12 rebounds per contest on slash lines of .514/.308/.750. Stewart has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 home contests, the New York Liberty forward is averaging 18.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 17.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 points

Liberty vs. Sky Final Picks