Highlights The New York Liberty are heavily favored over the Dallas Wings, with seven straight wins and the league's best record.

The Dallas Wings have had a tough season, winning just two of their last eight games.

Betting trends favor the Liberty to cover the spread and the final score to exceed 173.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and tonight's lone game features the New York Liberty (24-5 SU, 15-14 ATS) hosting the Dallas Wings (6-21 SU, 8-19 ATS) for the second time in three days.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings Game Info When Thur. Aug 22 Where Barclays Center Time 7:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

Liberty vs. Wings – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the heavy favorite once again vs. Dallas

The Liberty were the toast of the league during the first half of the season, and they don't show any signs of slowing down. After posting 17 wins in their first 21 outings, New York has reeled off seven straight victories, and they own the best record in the "W."

In their recent outing, they defeated the Dallas Wings by a decisive 94-74 margin. Breanna Stewart set the tone, scoring 26 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Jonquel Jones also had a double-double, as she finished with 23 points and 12 boards.

On the other side of the coin, the Wings have had a brutal 2024 campaign thus far. After snapping an 11-game losing skid to improve to 4-13 on the season, Dallas has produced only two wins in their last eight outings. This includes the 20-point loss to the Liberty on Tuesday night. In that contest, three of the team's starters reached double figures.

Satou Sabally — who missed the first 25 games of the season — scored a team-high 24 points, along with five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Arike Ogunbowale finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Natasha Howard contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.

New York led by double digits after the first quarter and held a nine-point advantage heading into the final frame. Dallas trimmed the deficit to four points (69-65). But the Liberty responded with a 14-0 run, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Will New York push its win streak to eight games, or will the Wings find a way to pull off a major upset? Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Wings Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Liberty opened as a 12.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to 13 points for the home team (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are a perfect 7-0 ATS in their last seven outings overall.

New York is 6-0 ATS following an ATS victory.

In their last 10 games played on one day of rest, the Liberty are 7-3 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Wings are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games.

Dallas is 0-5 ATS in its last five "road" contests.

In their last seven "road" matchups against New York, the Wings are 2-5 against the spread.

Prediction: New York Liberty (-13)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 173.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Liberty's last six games against Dallas.

five times in the Liberty's last six games against Dallas. The OVER total is 4-1 in New York's last five matchups against Western Conference opponents.

total is 4-1 in New York's last five matchups against Western Conference opponents. In the Liberty's last five Thursday night games, the OVER total is 3-1-1.

total is 3-1-1. The total has gone OVER 37 times in the Wings' last 52 outings overall (37-14-1).

37 times in the Wings' last 52 outings overall (37-14-1). The OVER total is 18-7-1 in Dallas's last 26 games following an ATS loss.

total is 18-7-1 in Dallas's last 26 games following an ATS loss. In the previous 11 meetings between these teams in New York, the OVER total is 7-3-1.

total is 7-3-1. Prediction: OVER 173.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Arike Ogunbowale is the engine that makes this Dallas squad go. She leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals. With that in mind, she is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +110 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -140 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Ogunbowale's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 22.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against the Liberty, Ogunbowale finished with 17 points, six boards, and five dimes on 5-for-13 shooting overall and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

points, six boards, and five dimes on 5-for-13 shooting overall and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Ogunbowale has played against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 road contests, the Dallas Wings guard averages 21.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

On the heels of her 26-point, 12-rebound effort against Dallas on Tuesday night, Breanna Stewart is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Stewart is putting up 19.8 points per game.

points per game. In the previous matchup between these two ball clubs, Stewart finished with 26 points on 7-of-22 shooting overall and 3-of-7 from three-point range.

points on 7-of-22 shooting overall and 3-of-7 from three-point range. Stewart has suited up against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.8 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the New York Liberty forward averages 19.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Stewart has averaged 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 23.5 points

Liberty vs. Wings Final Picks

The Spread: New York Liberty (-13) OddShark

New York Liberty (-13) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 173.5 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 173.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Breanna Stewart OVER 23.5 points