Highlights The New York Liberty are favorites against the Los Angeles Sparks, holding a strong record in the league.

The Sparks are struggling with a five-game skid, posing a challenge against Liberty.

Betting trends suggest Sparks cover the spread, game to go over 167.5 points, and key players exceeding their points total. (119)

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the New York Liberty (13-3 SU, 6-10 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (4-12 SU, 7-8-1 ATS) for the second time in a three-day span.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info When Sat. June 22 Where Barclays Center Time 2:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV ESPN

Liberty vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Liberty are a huge favorite vs. Los Angeles again

At 13-3, the Liberty have the second-best record in the league coming into Saturday's action, leading the Minnesota Lynx by a slim half-game margin in the standings. New York saw an eight-game winning streak end with a 99-93 loss, courtesy of the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. Fortunately, they bounced back with a 93-80 win over this same Sparks team on Thursday night.

In that contest, three of the Liberty's starting five scored in double figures. Sabrina Ionescu poured in a game-high 31 points, along with nine assists and two steals. She shot 11-for-19 from the field and an impressive 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Jonquel Jones scored a solid performance, finishing with 22 points, eight assists, and seven boards. Two-time MVP, Breanna Stewart, contributed 17 points (6-for-13 FG), five rebounds, and five assists to go along with three blocked shots. New York led 43-36 at the break before taking over the game in the third quarter. In that period, they outscored Los Angeles by a 30-20 margin en route to their 13th win of the season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sparks had a somewhat respectable 4-7 record through their first 11 games. Since that time, though, they have dropped each of their last five games, including the Thursday night meeting between these two ball clubs.

In the loss to the Liberty, only one of the team's starters reached double figures. Aari McDonald paced the team's offense with 15 points, connecting on six of her 12 attempts overall while shooting 1-for-4 from 3-point range. She also tallied three assists and three rebounds.

Zia Cooke finished with 13 points off the bench on 4-for-7 shooting from the field, along with a 4-for-6 effort from the charity stripe. Rae Burrell — who is averaging just 3.9 PPG this season — scored 11 points, dished out four assists and collected four rebounds in a losing effort.

Can a Sparks squad that has the third-worst record in the association snap its five-game skid against a Liberty team that seems to be in midseason form, or are they headed for yet another double-digit loss?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

When these teams clashed on Thursday night, the Liberty were a 14.5-point favorite. This time around, New York is a 12.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 8-17 ATS in their last 25 games.

New York is 1-8 ATS in its last nine home contests.

In its last six home contests against Los Angeles, New York is 1-5 against the spread.

The Sparks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

Los Angeles is a perfect 5-0 ATS in its last five games against New York.

In four of the last five meetings between these teams, the Liberty's margin of victory has been less than 10 points.

Prediction: Los Angeles Sparks (-12.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 167.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Liberty's last five games.

four times in the Liberty's last five games. The OVER total is 5-1 in New York's last six home contests.

total is 5-1 in New York's last six home contests. The total has gone OVER six times in Los Angeles's last seven "road" matchups against New York.

six times in Los Angeles's last seven "road" matchups against New York. Prediction: OVER 167.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Despite her second straight single-digit scoring outing, Dearica Hamby is the key player to watch for the Sparks, as she leads the team in scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals. She currently has -186 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -186 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points (via 365Scores.com)

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is averaging 17.7 points per contest.

points per contest. In the team's loss to the Liberty on Thursday night, Hamby finished with nine points on 4-for-10 shooting from the floor.

Hamby has suited up against Eastern Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine road contests, the Sparks forward is averaging 16.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Hamby has averaged 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Following her 31-point outburst in her last outing, Sabrina Ionescu is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ionescu is averaging 18.6 points per game.

points per game. In the previous meeting between these teams two days ago, Ionescu pumped in 31 points.

Ionescu has played against Western Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.0 points per game.

points per game. In eight home contests, the Liberty point guard is averaging 20.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ionescu has averaged 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup seven times during that stretch.

Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 18.5 points

Liberty vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Los Angeles Sparks (+12.5) OddShark

Los Angeles Sparks (+12.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 18.5 points