Key Takeaways Despite dropping recent games, the New York Liberty are the favorites vs. the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are coming into the game with a four-game winning streak.

Predictions and player prop bets favor the Liberty and Kelsey Plum to score over 17.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tonight's schedule features the New York Liberty (28-6 SU, 17-17 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (22-12 SU, 14-20 ATS) for the third and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this WNBA matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Sun. Sept. 8 Where Barclays Center Time 4:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV ESPN

Liberty vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the favorite vs. Las Vegas

The Liberty are the league's top team, but they have dropped two of their previous three outings. However, New York bounced back with consecutive victories against the Seattle Storm . They beat them 98-85 on Aug. 30 and 77-70 on Thursday night.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton paced the offense with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Trailing 57-56 late in the third quarter, New York took control of the game courtesy of a 12-0 run that spanned the final two quarters. Seattle was unable to get within five points down the stretch.

At the other end of the spectrum, following a 93-90 setback against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 27, the Aces have reeled off four straight victories, including a 72-67 win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. Kelsey Plum fueled the team's scoring attack with 27 points and five assists on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson added 20 points and eight boards, making eight of 15 shot attempts, while Chelsea Gray chipped in with 13 points and six assists. Thanks to a lowly nine-point effort in the second quarter, the Aces trailed 38-26 at the break.

Fast-forward to the final frame, the Aces led by a slim 66-65 margin with 2:09 left to play in regulation. Wilson and Brionna Jones exchanged baskets before Chelsea Gray made it a two-possession game, knocking down a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining.

"It didn't start great at all. But this year, we really haven't had a ton of things go our way, so it's kind of cool to see it fall the way it did, especially late (in the) game." - Kelsey Plum

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Aces Picks

Spread

Boasting the league's best record, it is not a shocker that the Liberty are a 3.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 outings overall.

New York is 6-17 ATS in its last 23 home games.

The Liberty are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against teams with a winning record.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games.

Las Vegas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road contests.

In their previous six "road" matchups against New York, the Aces are 2-4 against the spread.

Prediction: New York Liberty (-3.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 167.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone UNDER six times in the Liberty's last eight games.

six times in the Liberty's last eight games. The UNDER total is 4-1 in New York's last five outings at Barclays Center.

total is 4-1 in New York's last five outings at Barclays Center. The total has gone UNDER five times in the Aces' last seven contests.

five times in the Aces' last seven contests. The UNDER total is 6-2 in Las Vegas's previous eight road games.

total is 6-2 in Las Vegas's previous eight road games. In the previous five meetings between these teams in New York, the UNDER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. Prediction: UNDER 167.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 27-point, five-rebound performance against Connecticut, Kelsey Plum is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Do Plum's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Plum is averaging 17.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against the Liberty, Plum has averaged 17.5 points on 50 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from the 3-point line.

points on 50 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from the 3-point line. Plum has played against Eastern Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 road contests, the Aces guard averages 16.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Plum has averaged 17.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Plum OVER 17.5 points

On the heels of her 17-6-8 outing against the Storm, Sabrina Ionescu is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Ionescu is putting up 19.4 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups between these two ball clubs, Ionescu has averaged 19.0 points and 4.5 assists per outing on slash lines of .400/.313/.833.

points and assists per outing on slash lines of .400/.313/.833. Ionescu has suited up against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.6 points per game.

points per game. In 15 home contests, the New York Liberty guard averages 19.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ionescu has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 19.5 points

Liberty vs. Storm Final Picks

The Spread: New York Liberty (-3.5) Odds Shark

New York Liberty (-3.5) Odds Shark Over/Under: UNDER 167 points (Odds Shark)

UNDER 167 points (Odds Shark) Player Prop Bet #1: Kelsey Plum OVER 17.5 points

Kelsey Plum OVER 17.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 19.5 points