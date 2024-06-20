Highlights The New York Liberty is favored thanks to recent success, while the LA Sparks face challenges.

Liberty is heavily favored but have had ATS struggles all season.

Predictions lean towards Sparks covering the large spread, under total points, and player prop bets for Hamby and Stewart.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the New York Liberty (12-3 SU, 6-9 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (4-11 SU, 6-8-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info When Thurs. June 20 Where Barclays Center Time 7:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV Prime Video and WWOR

Liberty vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Liberty are a huge favorite vs. Los Angeles

The Liberty have been among the best teams in the "W" this season. They won four of their first six games. Since that solid start, they have produced eight wins across their last nine outings. Unfortunately, New York's recent eight-game winning streak ended on Tuesday night as this squad dropped a 99-93 decision against the Phoenix Mercury.

In that contest, Breanna Stewart played a solid game at both ends of the floor. She scored a team-high 28 points, along with four rebounds, five assists, five steals, and one block. She also shot 10-for-15 from the floor, including a perfect 4-for-4 effort from beyond the arc.

Although Sabrina Ionescu did not shoot the ball at an efficient clip (6-for-20 overall and 4-for-14 from deep), she did contribute 19 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds for a Liberty team whose starting five scored in double figures. New York held a 76-69 advantage after the third quarter but was outscored by a 30-17 margin in the final frame, paving the way for their third loss of the season.

On the other side of this matchup, life has not been easy for the Sparks. After starting the 2014 campaign with a 4-7 record, the team has dropped each of its last four games, including a 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. In addition to their fourth straight loss, rookie forward Cameron Brink sustained a torn ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. A tough break for both Brink and the Sparks.

In the team's recent outing against Connecticut, Aari McDonald paced the team's offense with 14 points, connecting on six of her 10 attempts. She also tallied seven assists and four rebounds. Rickea Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds on 3-for-7 shooting from the field and a 4-for-6 effort from the charity stripe. The Sun has now won 10 straight games in this head-to-head series and have not lost to Los Angeles since July 30, 2020.

Can the offensively-challenged Sparks snap their four-game skid against a Liberty team that is ranked third and fourth in scoring defense and defensive efficiency, or is their fifth straight loss a foregone conclusion?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite their recent setback against the Mercury, the Liberty enter this matchup as a 14.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 5-2 ATS in their last seven outings.

New York is just 8-16 ATS over its last 24 games.

The Liberty are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home outings.

The Sparks have covered the spread four times in their last six games.

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS in its last six road contests.

In their last seven matchups against New York, the Sparks are 6-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Los Angeles Sparks (-14.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 164 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Liberty's last five games against Los Angeles.

four times in the Liberty's last five games against Los Angeles. The UNDER total is 7-2 in the Sparks' last nine games.

total is 7-2 in the Sparks' last nine games. The total has gone UNDER five times in Los Angeles's last six road contests.

five times in Los Angeles's last six road contests. In the Sparks' last six matchups against New York, the UNDER total prevailed four times.

total prevailed four times. Prediction: UNDER 164 points

Player Prop Bets

Despite a subpar eight-point effort in the Sparks' last outing, Dearica Hamby is the key player to watch as she leads the team in scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals. She currently has -187 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -187 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points (via 365Scores.com)

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is averaging 18.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In her three matchups against the Liberty last season, Hamby averaged 12.7 points per outing.

points per outing. Hamby has suited up against Eastern Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Sparks forward is averaging 17.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 13.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Following her 28-point effort against the Mercury, two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Stewart is averaging 19.2 points per game.

points per game. In the three regular-season matchups between these teams last season, Stewart averaged 22.0 points per contest.

points per contest. Stewart has played against Western Conference teams five times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.2 points per game.

points per game. In seven home contests, the Liberty forward is averaging 16.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 points

Liberty vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Los Angeles Sparks (-14.5) OddShark

Los Angeles Sparks (-14.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 164 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 164 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 points