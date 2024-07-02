Highlights New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx face off with both teams having strong records.

The Liberty have a 16-4 SU, while the Lynx have a 15-4 SU, and both have won their last four games.

Key players to watch are Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, with both having over 20.5 points prop bets.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the New York Liberty (16-4 SU, 7-13 ATS) hosting the Minnesota Lynx (15-4 SU, 14-5 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Game Info When Tues. July 2 Where Barclays Center Time 7:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV FOX5 New York and BSNX

Liberty vs. Lynx – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the favorite vs. Minnesota

The New York Liberty look like a team determined to get back to the WNBA Finals. It took five games before they suffered their first loss. Following that loss, New York reeled off eight straight wins before a 99-93 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on June 18. But like they have done all season, the Liberty have responded with four consecutive victories, propelling them to the best record in the association.

In their recent outing, they defeated the Atlanta Dream by an 81-75 margin. Two-time league MVP, Breanna Stewart, led New York with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. She also hauled in 12 rebounds and handed out three assists.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton gave the Liberty a solid performance as well, finishing with 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Despite a subpar shooting performance (39.4% FG and 33.3% 3PT), New York overcame an early 11-point deficit en route to notching their second win over Atlanta in as many nights.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lynx, like the Liberty, have gotten off to a solid start as well. After producing seven wins through their first 10 games, Minnesota has gone 7-1 in their last eight contests. That lone loss -- a 70-62 defeat courtesy of the Dallas Wings on June 27 -- snapped the Lynx's six-game winning streak.

Minnesota got back into the win column with a 70-62 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Kayla McBride paced the offense with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 3-of-7 shooting, including a 2-of-6 effort from the 3-point line.

Napheesa Collier, who has the fourth-highest scoring average in the league, did not have a great shooting night, as she was 5-for-13 from the floor. However, she did finish with a double-double that included 13 points and 11 boards. She also tallied six assists, four steals, and three blocks for a Lynx squad that shot 38.5 percent overall and 25 percent from 3-point range (6-of-24).

The Lynx have beaten the Liberty twice this season, including a 94-89 win in the Commissioner's Cup championship game on June 25. Will the Lynx continue to dominate the top team in the "W", or will the Liberty finally get their first win against Connecticut?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Lynx Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Thanks in large part to a four-game winning streak, New York opened as a 5.5-point favorite, but the line has moved the 6.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 1-5 ATS in their last five games.

New York is just 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 matchups against Minnesota.

The Liberty are 5-11 ATS in games in which they were favorite to win by at least 5.5 points.

The Lynx are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests.

In its last seven matchups against New York, Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread.

The Lynx are 4-0 ATS in the five instances in which they have been an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Prediction: Minnesota Lynx (+5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165 points (per 365Scores.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Liberty's last six games.

five times in the Liberty's last six games. In New York's last 15 contests against Minnesota, the OVER total has prevailed 11 times.

total has prevailed 11 times. The total has gone OVER six times in the Lynx's last seven road outings against New York.

six times in the Lynx's last seven road outings against New York. These two teams have surpassed the points total for this matchup three times in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: OVER 165 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Although she did not have a great shooting night against Chicago, Napheesa Collier did post her 11th double-double of the season. Not only that, but she leads Minnesota in scoring, rebounding, and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Colliers's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Collier has been averaging 20.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous regular season matchup against New York, Collier finished with 15 points on 37.5 percent overall and 25 percent from deep.

points on 37.5 percent overall and 25 percent from deep. Collier has suited up against Eastern Conference teams five times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Minnesota Lynx forward is averaging 21.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Collier has averaged 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Napheesa Collier OVER 20.5 points

Fresh off her 22-12-3 performance against Atlanta, Breanna Stewart is the key player to watch for the Liberty. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Stewart is putting up 19.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Minnesota, Stewart scored 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, while missing seven of her eight attempts from 3-point range.

Stewart has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 home contests, the New York Liberty forward is averaging 18.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points

Liberty vs. Lynx Final Picks

The Spread: Minnesota Lynx (+6.5) OddShark

Minnesota Lynx (+6.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 165 points (365Scores.com)

OVER 165 points (365Scores.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Napheesa Collier OVER 20.5 points

Napheesa Collier OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points