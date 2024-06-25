Highlights Liberty is favored to win but the Lynx are on a 6-game winning streak. A competitive game is expected.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and the lone game on today's schedule features the New York Liberty (15-3 SU, 7-11 ATS) hosting the Minnesota Lynx (13-3 SU, 12-4 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info When Tues. June 25 Where UBS Arena Time 8:00 PM EST Location Elmont, NY TV Prime Video

Liberty vs. Lynx – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Liberty are the favorite vs. Minnesota

The bad news is that the Liberty recently saw an eight-game winning streak end with a 99-93 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on June 18. The good news is that they responded with three straight wins and have also produced nine wins across their last ten outings, including six straight at home. Furthermore, New York has the best record in the association at 15-3.

In the team's recent outing -— a 96-75 win over the Atlanta Dream — Sabrina Ionescu led the offense with 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. She also tallied 11 assists and three rebounds.

Two-time league MVP Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, while Jacquel Jones added 15 points, 11 boards, and four dimes. The WNBA's top-scoring team held its opponent to just 38 percent shooting overall and 16.7 percent (2-for-12) from 3-point range.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lynx have been playing some good basketball as well. After posting seven wins through its first 10 contests, Minnesota comes into this matchup riding the wave of an impressive six-game winning streak. Five of those six wins were by a double-digit margin. And like the Liberty, the Lynx have won nine of their last 10 games overall as well.

In the team's recent 73-60 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, Napheesa Collier paced the team's offense with a double-double that included 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Alanna Smith added 14 points and five assists, while Courtney Williams contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for a Lynx squad that shot just 41.9 percent from the field. The Liberty lead the field in scoring, shooting percentage, and 3-pointers made per contest. Meanwhile, the Lynx are ranked third in scoring, second in shooting percentage, and second in made 3-point shots per contest. Given these trends, this promises to be a competitive game.

Will the Liberty win the Commissioner's Cup for the second straight season, or will the Lynx push their winning streak to seven games?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Lynx Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Liberty enter this matchup as a four-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

New York is just 1-9 ATS in its last 10 home contests.

The Liberty are 4-9-1 ATS in their last 14 matchups against Minnesota.

In its last six "home" games against Minnesota, New York is 2-4 against the spread.

The Lynx are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games.

Minnesota is an impressive 6-1 ATS in its last seven road outings.

In their last six "road" games against New York, the Lynx are 4-2 against the spread.

In the lone regular season matchup between these teams on May 25, the Lynx won by 17 points (84-67).

Prediction: Minnesota Lynx (+4)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 156.5 points (per OddShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER six times in the Liberty's last seven games.

six times in the Liberty's last seven games. In New York's last five home outings, the OVER total is 5-0.

total is 5-0. The total has gone OVER 10 times in the Lynx's last 14 matchups against New York.

10 times in the Lynx's last 14 matchups against New York. In Minnesota's last six road contests against the Liberty, the OVER total prevailed five times.

total prevailed five times. Prediction: OVER 156.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Napheesa Collier leads Minnesota in scoring, rebounding, and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Colliers's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Collier has been averaging 20.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous regular season matchup against New York, Collier finished with 15 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the floor.

points on 37.5 percent shooting from the floor. Collier has suited up against Eastern Conference teams four times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In six road contests, the Minnesota Lynx forward is averaging 21.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Collier has averaged 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Napheesa Collier OVER 20.5 points

Fresh off her 26-point, 11-assist performance against Atlanta, Sabrina Ionescu is the key player to watch for the Liberty. She currently has -201 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -178 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points (via 365Scores.com)

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ionescu is averaging 19.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Minnesota, Ionescu scored 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field.

Ionescu has suited up against Western Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine home contests, the New York Liberty guard is averaging 20.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ionescu has averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup seven times during that stretch.

Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 18.5 points

Liberty vs. Lynx Final Picks

The Spread: Minnesota Lynx (+4) OddShark

Minnesota Lynx (+4) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 156.5 points (OddShark)

OVER 156.5 points (OddShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Napheesa Collier OVER 20.5 points

Napheesa Collier OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 18.5 points