Key Takeaways Boasting the best record in the league, New York is the favorite against Seattle.

The Seattle Storm have been struggling, winning just three out of their last eight games.

Betting trends lean towards the Liberty covering the spread, with the total score going under 165 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tonight's schedule features the New York Liberty (27-6 SU, 17-16 ATS) hosting the Seattle Storm (20-13 SU, 16-17 ATS) for the second time in a week.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Game Info When Thurs. Sept. 5 Where Barclays Center Time 7:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV FOX5 New York, FOX13, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

Liberty vs. Storm – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the favorite vs. Seattle

The Liberty are the league's top team. However, New York has split its last four contests following an eight-game winning streak. In their recent outing, a 98-85 victory over the same Storm team they will face tonight, Breanna Stewart led the offense with 32 points, five rebounds, and six assists. She was 10-of-16 from the floor, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 9-for-10 from the charity stripe.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. The Storm kept the game close, trailing just 74-71 after three quarters. But New York won the final frame by a 24-14 margin and held Seattle to 5-of-16 shooting in the game's final 10 minutes.

On the other side, the Storm won 17 of their first 25 games. Since that hot start, however, they have posted a 3-5 record across their last eight outings. On Tuesday, Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak with a 71-64 win against the Connecticut Sun . Four of the team's starting five reached double figures in that game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the charge with 18 points and four rebounds. Jewell Loyd added 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists but made just five of her 16 shot attempts. Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Seattle trailed by as many as 12 points in the opening stanza and by nine points in the second quarter. However, the group battled back to take a 55-48 advantage into the final frame. Although Connecticut trimmed the deficit to four points with a minute left in regulation, the Storm converted five of their final eight attempts from the charity stripe to seal the victory.

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Storm Picks

Spread

The Liberty enter this tilt as a 7.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 outings overall.

New York is 6-2 ATS in its last eight contests following an ATS win.

In their last eight matchups against Western Conference opponents, the Liberty are 6-2 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Storm are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games.

Seattle is 0-7 ATS following a straight-up win.

The Storm are 1-8 ATS in their last nine matchups against Eastern Conference foes.

Prediction: New York Liberty (-7.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone UNDER five times in the Liberty's last six games played on three or more days of rest.

five times in the Liberty's last six games played on three or more days of rest. The UNDER total is 5-1-1 in New York's last seven home outings.

total is 5-1-1 in New York's last seven home outings. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Storm's last five contests against New York.

four times in the Storm's last five contests against New York. The UNDER total is 4-1 in Seattle's last five "road" matchups against the Liberty.

total is 4-1 in Seattle's last five "road" matchups against the Liberty. In the previous four meetings between these teams in New York, the UNDER total is 4-0.

total is 4-0. Prediction: UNDER 165 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Jewell Loyd is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Loyd's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Loyd is averaging 20.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against the Liberty, Loyd has averaged 16.5 points and five rebounds on 29.4 percent shooting overall and 15.4 percent from the 3-point range.

points and five rebounds on 29.4 percent shooting overall and 15.4 percent from the 3-point range. Loyd has played against Eastern Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 road contests, the Seattle Storm guard averages 20.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Loyd has averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 19.5 points

Following her 32-5-6 performance the last time these teams clashed, Breanna Stewart is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Stewart is putting up 20.5 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups between these two ball clubs, Stewart has averaged 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per outing on slash lines of .500/.300/.846.

points and rebounds per outing on slash lines of .500/.300/.846. Stewart has suited up against Western Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 22.2 points per game.

points per game. In 15 home contests, the New York Liberty forward averages 18.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 23.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 points

Liberty vs. Storm Final Picks

The Spread: New York Liberty (-7.5) Odds Shark

New York Liberty (-7.5) Odds Shark Over/Under: UNDER 165 points (Odds Shark)

UNDER 165 points (Odds Shark) Player Prop Bet #1: Jewell Loyd OVER 19.5 points

Jewell Loyd OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 points