Highlights The New York Liberty is dominating the WNBA season with a 23-5 record.

The Dallas Wings have struggled with a 6-20 record, losing 11 of their last 13.

Betting trends favor the Liberty with a predicted spread of -13 and OVER 174 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from Tuesday's slate features the New York Liberty (23-5 SU, 14-14 ATS) hosting the Dallas Wings (6-20 SU, 8-18 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings Game Info When Tues. Aug 20 Where Barclays Center Time 7:00 PM EST Location Brooklyn, NY TV NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live

Liberty vs. Wings – Season Stats & Betting Trends

New York is the heavy favorite vs. Dallas

The Liberty were the toast of the league during the first half of the season, and their solid play has continued. After a 17-4 start, New York has reeled off six straight victories, and they own the best record in the "W." In their recent outing, they knocked off the defending champions Las Vegas Aces 79-67.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a team-high 23 points along with six rebounds on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots.

New York led by as many as 12 points but saw that advantage shrink to four points (67-63) with 6:24 left to play in regulation. But the Liberty reclaimed control of the contest with an 8-0 run over the next 90 seconds, pushing their advantage back to 12 points en route to their 23rd victory of the season. And with that victory, they are the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

On the other side of the coin, the Wings have had a brutal 2024 campaign thus far. After snapping an 11-game losing skid to improve to 4-13 on the season, Dallas has produced only two wins in their last seven outings. This includes a 109-91 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. In that contest, four of the team's starters reached double figures.

Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 21 points — making 6-of-12 shots — 3-of-6 from long range, along with three rebounds and three steals. Satou Sabally had a solid performance as well. She finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and connected on three of her six attempts from deep. Natasha Howard added 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Save for the final frame, Connecticut outscored Dallas in every quarter. The team with the league's worst defense offered little resistance as the Sun converted 57.6 percent of their overall shot attempts and knocked down 11 of 20 shots from downtown. With their latest defeat, the Wings are just a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics -- the two teams tied for the worst record in the league.

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Liberty vs. Wings Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Liberty opened as a 14.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to 13 points for the home team at this time (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Liberty are a perfect 5-0 ATS in their last five outings.

New York is 5-14 ATS in its last 19 home games.

In their last 17 matchups against Western Conference opponents, the Liberty are 5-12 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Wings are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games.

Dallas is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against New York.

Conversely, the Wings are 2-4 ATS in their last six "road" matchups against the Liberty.

Prediction: New York Liberty (-13)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 174 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER eight times in the Liberty's last 10 home games.

eight times in the Liberty's last 10 home games. The OVER total is 6-2-1 in New York's last nine outings overall.

total is 6-2-1 in New York's last nine outings overall. In the Liberty's last eight Tuesday night games, the OVER total prevailed six times.

total prevailed six times. The total has gone OVER six times in the Wings' last seven home outings.

six times in the Wings' last seven home outings. The OVER total is 5-1 in Dallas's last six road contests.

total is 5-1 in Dallas's last six road contests. In the previous five meetings between these teams in New York, the OVER total is 5-0.

total is 5-0. Prediction: OVER 174 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

In addition to her 21-point performance against the Sun, Arike Ogunbowale leads Dallas in scoring, assists, and steals. Given that fact, she is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Ogunbowale's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 22.2 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous three meetings against the Liberty last season, Ogunbowale compiled averages of 23.0 points and 5.3 assists on slash lines of .400/.417/.938.

points and assists on slash lines of .400/.417/.938. Ogunbowale has played against Eastern Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 road contests, the Dallas Wings guard averages 21.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 19.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

On the heels of her 23-point, six-rebound effort against Las Vegas, Sabrina Ionescu is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Ionescu is putting up 19.9 points per game.

points per game. In the previous three encounters between these two teams last season, Ionescu averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 assists per contest on 42.9 percent shooting overall and 37.5 from 3-point range.

points and assists per contest on 42.9 percent shooting overall and 37.5 from 3-point range. Ionescu has suited up against Western Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.2 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the New York Liberty guard averages 20.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ionescu has averaged 21.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 21.5 points

Liberty vs. Wings Final Picks

The Spread: New York Liberty (-13) OddShark

New York Liberty (-13) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 174 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 174 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 21.5 points