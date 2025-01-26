New York Red Bulls are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur loanee Timo Werner for the new MLS season, according to Foot Mercato.

Werner is currently at Tottenham on a loan deal with an option to buy from RB Leipzig, who are also part of Red Bull's stable of clubs, and has struggled to nail down a regular starting place this season under Ange Postecoglou.

For a move across the Atlantic to come to fruition, Leipzig and Spurs would first have to agree on the termination of Werner's loan contract in north London, and considering the current injury problems in the squad it remains to be seen how likely that is.

A Red Bull Return for Werner

And a new adventure in Major League Soccer

Werner has not enjoyed a successful spell at Tottenham, managing just three goals in his 40 appearances for the club since arriving on loan in January last year.

Timo Werner Tottenham Premier League Stats Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 6

Tottenham are short of options in attack, with Werner among the absentees that, most notably, includes Dominic Solanke. Werner's poor rate of production, coupled with his absence through injury, could mean Spurs are open to freeing up space in their squad for a new addition.

Ange Postecoglou's men have actively been pursuing attacking reinforcements of late, with Randal Kolo Muani considered a major target before his loan switch to Juventus, leading Spurs to switch their attentions to Lille forward Jonathan David. Other targets have included Southampton's Tyler Dibling and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

Werner, who currently earns £200,000-per-week including bonuses, himself appears open to a departure from Spurs, with Foot Mercato reporting that he is "in talks" with the MLS side over a potential move.

His contract at Leipzig has just 18 months left to run and the Red Bulls will hope, therefore, to acquire the 28-year-old German for a relatively modest fee.

