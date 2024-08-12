Highlights The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Uruguay international midfielder Felipe Carballo from Gremio.

Carballo's potential move would make him RBNY's third designated player, alongside Emil Forsberg and Dante Vanzier.

RBNY remain in the market to sign a forward as well.

The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Uruguay international midfielder Felipe Carballo from Gremio, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal isn't totally done yet, but close. Carballo would be a Designated Player (DP).

Carballo, 27, has seven caps with Uruguay. He joined Gremio from Uruguayan side Nacional in 2023 and has made 54 appearances for the club. He spent time with Sevilla's second team in Spain as well. Carballo broke through with Nacional and won four league titles in two separate stints with the club.

The central midfielder made his senior Uruguay national team debut in 2023. He has appeared in three World Cup qualifiers this cycle but was not part of Uruguay's squad at the Copa América .

Carballo would be RBNY's third DP, alongside Emil Forsberg and Dante Vanzier. The summer transfer window in MLS closes on Wednesday.

This summer, the club were intent on adding a central midfielder following the transfer of Frankie Amaya to Toluca. The club nearly had a deal for Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but that deal collapsed after a failed medical, according to sources.

The Red Bulls continue to work on a deal to sign a center forward via the U-22 initiative as well.

RBNY sit fourth in the Eastern Conference as they try to load up for the playoffs as well, with teams around them adding pieces as well. After their group stage elimination in Leagues Cup, the Red Bulls resume MLS action on August 24 in Charlotte.