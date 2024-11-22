The New York Red Bulls are working on a pair of deals for 2025.

New York are finalizing a deal to sign Polish youth international forward Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Bogacz will hit the roster as a U-22 initiative signing. Piotr Kozminski first reported the agreement.

Additionally, the Red Bulls are in discussions to sign Chile international left back Marcelo Morales from Club Universidad de Chile, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. TNT Sports Chile first reported the talks.

The Red Bulls are preparing for the Eastern Conference semifinal against NYCFC on Saturday. It is normal for clubs to negotiate deals while still in the playoffs.

Bogacz, 20, has three goals and two assists in 696 minutes in the Polish second division this season after five goals in 600 minutes last year.

Wiktor Bogacz w reprezentacji Polski U21 ‼️ Młodzieżowiec o statusie wychowanka @APMiedziLegnica otrzymał powołanie od Adama Majewskiego na mecz kwalifikacji do mistrzostw Europy z Bułgarią (10.09, godz. 19, Sofia) 🇧🇬🇵🇱 Wiktor, gratulujemy powołania i życzymy powodzenia 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/DhosSG48i1 — MKS Miedź Legnica (@MiedzLegnica) August 27, 2024

Morales, 21, has two caps with the Chilean national team. He's already accrued 110 appearances for Universidad de Chile. The left back gives insurance if John Tolkin departs this winter. There was an offer from Germany last summer for Tolkin that the Red Bulls ultimately declined.

🗣️ Marcelo Morales en TNT Sports, sobre su renovación: "Estamos a la espera que se solucione, la verdad que eso lo está manejando mi representante con el club. Obviamente yo soy hincha de la U desde pequeño, me crié acá desde los siete años y obviamente quiero quedarme". pic.twitter.com/YorY1lhQxY — Universidad de Chile No Oficial (@uchnooficial) November 21, 2024

The Red Bulls finished seventh in the Eastern Conference this season and upset the No. 2 seed Columbus Crew in Round One of the playoffs. The club is led by Emil Forsberg, Lewis Morgan and John Tolkin.