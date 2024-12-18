The NY Red Bulls have completed the deal to sign forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting through 2026, with an option for 2027, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg first reported the deal.

Choupo-Moting joins the club as a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich this summer after winning three league titles, one German Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup with the German giants. Sources say Choupo-Moting will be a designated player.

The 35-year-old forward made 73 caps with Cameroon, appearing in the 2022 World Cup. Choupo-Moting had 17 goals and four assists in all competitions for Bayern as recently as the 2022-23 season, though he was a fringe player in 2023-24, playing less than 1,000 minutes.

The Red Bulls DPs are currently Emil Forsberg and Dante Vanzeir. The club made an improbable run to MLS Cup this year, losing to the Los Angeles Galaxy , and are looking to build on that momentum for 2025.

Before Bayern, Choupo-Moting featured for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain , Stoke City and Mainz, scoring 108 goals in exactly 500 club appearances throughout his career.