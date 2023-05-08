Newcastle defender Fabian Schar had an afternoon to forget when his side fell 2-0 at the hands of second-placed Arsenal.

The Swiss 31-year-old doubled Arsenal’s lead through an own goal in the 71st minute.

He failed to sort his feet out in time, and Gabriel Martinelli’s teasing cross cannoned off his leg and past Nick Pope.

Luck was on his side moments later, however, as he survived an early dismissal.

Chris Kavanagh believed no card was needed for his robust challenge on Arsenal’s Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus.

Replays have shown, though, that Schar’s elbow does strike the face of Jesus.

Arsenal fans are furious with the decision at St. James’ Park and have made their feelings known on Twitter.

Video: Fabian Schar receives no card for elbow on Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal fan Rory Talks Football posted a slow-mo version of the footage, where the defender can be seen leading into the challenge with his elbow.

Fans have replied stating their annoyance at the decision, while the poster captioned the video with “Schar has absolutely zero intention of doing anything but hurt Jesus here. Can’t stand those types of players when they’re losing.”

“Can anyone explain why this isn’t a red card?” one fan said.

Another even tagged the official Premier League officials group and asked for an explanation: “Look forward to your take, @FA_PGMOL. While you’re at it, take a look at the other unnoticed challenges in the game..”

“Yes this was a red card every time.. VAR should have called this out… disgraceful intent.” a third added.

“How Newcastle finished that game with 11 men is beyond me. Atrocious refereeing will destroy the EPL at last.” another fan chimed in.

Unsurprisingly, the comments from Newcastle fans claimed there was little wrong with the footage, and that Schar had actually won the ball - but the clip doesn’t show it.

How will both clubs end their seasons?

A win in favour of Arsenal has kept their title hopes alive for just that little longer.

Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Leeds meant they regained their place at the summit and have a one-point and one-game advantage over their fellow title challengers.

Between now and the end of the season, all Arsenal can do is continue winning their games and not focus too much on what City are doing.

They’ll hope that their poor patch is now long gone and that their telling win over the Magpies is a sign of things to come.

Despite Newcastle’s loss, they remain in third place as Manchester United lost, too and look likely to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2002/03 season.

Two points ahead of fourth-placed United as things stand with a fairly kind final run-in sets up this season to be a historic one for Eddie Howe and his team.