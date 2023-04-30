Newcastle United supporters would "love watching" summer target James Maddison play at St. James' Park, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie explained to GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison is expected to depart Leicester City in the summer, with Newcastle tipped as a prospective destination for the England international.

Newcastle United transfer news - James Maddison

As per a March report in iNews, Newcastle have already prioritised the signing of Maddison ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

It's claimed Newcastle are in pole position to land the midfielder, who has been earmarked by PIF as a potential addition.

Leicester are said to be open to selling Maddison at the end of the season, as he has already entered the final 18 months of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Hoping to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, the Foxes could sanction a sale for Maddison - who pockets a reported £100,000 per week - even if they retain their Premier League status.

A player of interest for Eddie Howe, there are suggestions that Maddison would be a strong addition to the Newcastle squad, with journalist Downie tipping him to be a fan favourite on Tyneside.

What has Downie said about Maddison and Newcastle?

When quizzed on what impact Maddison could have at Newcastle, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Leicester midfielder to flourish at the Magpies.

On the Maddison, Downie said: "I think the fans would love him. I think the fans would love watching him play.

"He's also a character as well. You could just imagine him fitting in with the likes of Bruno and Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and those guys. You could see him just fitting in with them.”

How has Maddison been performing this season?

Having established himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting talents throughout his five-year stint with Leicester, Maddison, rather unsurprisingly has plenty of admirers.

Even though Leicester have struggled towards the bottom of the Premier League this season, the 26-year-old has remained one of the Foxes' strongest performers, notching up an impressive 16 G/A contributions across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

As a result, Maddison sits top of WhoScored's 2022/23 Leicester rankings, with the ex-Norwich City man registering a standout 7.20 average rating so far this term.

Should Leicester green-light a sale this summer, it's clear why Newcastle believe Maddison would be a strong addition and why the fans should be excited about his rumoured arrival.