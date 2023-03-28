Newcastle United targets James Ward-Prowse and James Maddison wouldn't be bad signings for the club, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Southampton and Leicester City stars have both been linked with moves to St James' Park, and Taylor is confident that the duo would improve the depth and the quality of Eddie Howe's squad.

Newcastle transfer news — James Ward-Prowse and James Maddison

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are interested in signing Ward-Prowse, who could cost £40m if the Saints are relegated this season.

Last month, Football Insider also claimed that the Magpies are in a three-way tussle with Manchester City and Tottenham for Maddison.

The same outlet states that it may take a fee of between £60–70m to prize the attacking midfielder away from Leicester, meaning that Newcastle could be looking at £100m minimum to sign both him and Ward-Prowse.

If City and Tottenham are both interested in Maddison, though, then landing the England star could be a difficult task.

What has Ryan Taylor said about James Ward-Prowse, James Maddison, and Newcastle?

Taylor likes the idea of Newcastle signing Ward-Prowse and Maddison in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The likes of Maddison, Ward-Prowse if Southampton go, wouldn't be bad signings. [Scott] McTominay as well, these players would just improve the depth and quality."

What would James Ward-Prowse and James Maddison bring to Newcastle?

Ward-Prowse is a very experienced Premier League midfielder, making over 300 appearances in the competition, as per Transfermarkt.

The England international is, of course, also very dangerous from set-pieces. The division's official website shows that he's scored three free-kicks and one penalty this season.

All in all, Ward-Prowse would be quite a useful player for Howe to have in his squad. As for Maddison, he'd bring a lot of creativity to the side.

According to WhoScored, he's averaging 2.4 key passes per game in the current campaign, the most in his squad.

Maddison is also taking 2.9 shots a match, more than any of his team-mates, so this is someone who's not afraid to try and test the goalkeeper.

All things considered, then, Ward-Prowse and Maddison certainly wouldn't be bad signings for Newcastle. In fact, they'd probably be excellent additions to Howe's side if the above is anything to go by.

Whether the Tyneside club can land both players in the next transfer window, though, remains to be seen.