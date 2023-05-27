Newcastle United could sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans to strengthen their midfield this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies need to bolster their squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the Champions League, and Galetti says the Belgian is a "concrete option" for them.

Newcastle transfer news — Youri Tielemans

Last month, Football Insider reported that Newcastle are interested in signing Tielemans.

It could end up being one of the bargains of the summer, with the Tyneside club not needing to pay Leicester a single penny to acquire the 26-year-old's services.

Tielemans' contract, which is worth £120,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, expires at the end of the season.

Newcastle are also thought to be keen on Tielemans' Leicester team-mate James Maddison, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Englishman is a player who they really like.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Youri Tielemans and Newcastle?

Galetti has suggested that St James' Park could be a destination for Tielemans this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "It's a concrete option. Qualification for the next UEFA Champions League forces Newcastle to strengthen the midfield with quality, and Tielemans represents the ideal player for this together with Maddison."

Should Youri Tielemans be a concrete option for Newcastle?

If Newcastle do want to sign a creative midfielder ahead of next season, then it seems a bit of a no-brainer.

The Belgium international has plenty of Premier League experience, is a very positive player in the middle of the park and would cost nothing.

As per FBref, Tielemans has ranked in the 84th percentile for progressive passes and the 87th for expected assisted goals among his positional peers over the last year.

Speaking about the Leicester star back in 2021, his former manager Brendan Rodgers said (via Daily Mail): "He is an outstanding player, one of Europe’s top midfielders — a super professional. A young player with that focus is great to see."

The Foxes and Tielemans have had a terrible season; however, he's still a footballer who brings a lot of quality to the table. And again, the fact that he can be snapped up for free makes him an even more appealing option.

In contrast to Leicester, Newcastle have had an incredible campaign. If they want a repeat of that next term, though, then Eddie Howe probably will need to strengthen his midfield and rotate his squad, with more games set to be added to the Magpies' calendar.