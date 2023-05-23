Newcastle United should consider a move for Roberto Firmino at the end of the season, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Firmino waved an emotional goodbye to the Anfield faithful last weekend, with Jones expecting interest in his signature to come from Newcastle.

Newcastle United transfer news - Roberto Firmino

With a top-four finish already in the bag, Newcastle's improvement under Eddie Howe continues to go from strength to strength, as the ex-Bournemouth manager will now lead his side into Europe's premier competition.

As such, the calibre of players available to Newcastle in the market is also set to increase, with the North-East outfit set for a busy summer of incomings and outgoings.

One name tipped with a move to St. James' Park is Firmino, who is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has tipped Firmino to join Howe's side, insisting the Brazilian is still a "top player" who could "do really well" for a couple of seasons (BBC Radio Five Live via Chronicle Live).

And with the added pressure of Champions League football next season, it's claimed landing a player with the experience and pedigree of Firmino could prove crucial to Newcastle's chances in the competition.

What has Dean Jones said about Firmino to Newcastle?

When asked about what's next for Firmino after leaving Liverpool, transfer insider Jones raised the possibility of Newcastle as his next destination.

On Firmino to Newcastle, Jones said: "If he showed a desire to stay in the Premier League and was open to what Newcastle were going to do with him, then absolutely, I think that could be a path to explore.”

What would Firmino bring to Newcastle if he joined this summer?

According to Understat, Newcastle are underperforming their expected goals this season in the Premier League by 8.46.

It suggests Howe's side have lacked a killer goalscorer, with Firmino presenting the Magpies with the perfect option to add to their attack.

Boasting 110 goals during his time at Liverpool, Firmino would arrive at Newcastle not only as an experienced Premier League goal-getter but also as a continental one too.

Firmino won the Champions League while on Liverpool's books and could be key to Newcastle's Champions League campaign next season.

The £180,000-per-week earner has scored 26 times in European competition throughout his career, and while he may be the wrong side of 30, there is nothing to suggest Firmino can't continue competing at the highest level.