Newcastle United eased past Chelsea in a 2-0 victory at St. James Park, to progress into the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, courtesy of a goal from Alexander Isak and an own goal from Axel Disasi. The Magpies bounced back, having lost 2-1 in the Premier League to the same opposition over the weekend.

The Magpies came out of the blocks quickly, and were inches from taking the lead inside the opening two minutes as Joelinton crashed against the post from close-range. This early pressure did eventually pay off, as Newcastle scored twice in a matter of minutes, with Isak first tucking beyond Filip Jorgensen, and Joe Willock's flicked header then leading to Disasi diverting into his own net.

João Félix had a golden opportunity to reverse the deficit shortly after, combining nicely with Mykhailo Mudryk before seeing his close-range effort blocked. The Magpies' persistently high press continued to cause Chelsea all sorts of problems, although the Blues looked dangerous in transition when they were able to break through this press.

The away side started the second period brightly, and would've scored if it weren't for an outstanding late block from Fabian Schar, following a nicely worked move involving Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Christopher Nkunku. As Chelsea looked to find a way back into the game, Newcastle sank back into a low block, allowing Enzo Maresca's team the bulk of possession. However, the west Londoners struggled to convert this dominance into many clear-cut chances, and the Tynesiders began to threaten on the counter-attack.

Eddie Howe's side were denied a third goal when Sean Longstaff headed in from a few yards out, with Schar ruled offside in the build-up. Chelsea almost netted a consolation as Felix chipped narrowly wide, but they were ultimately unable to muster enough in the final third to cause Newcastle sufficient problems.

Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea Match Statistics Newcastle Statistic Chelsea 34% Possession 66% 8 Shots 17 2 Shots on target 4 12 Fouls 14 2 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Newcastle Player Ratings

GK - Nick Pope - 6/10

Hardly tested on the night. Swept up nicely at times in the second half.

RB - Emil Krafth - 7/10

Dealt well with the pacey Mudryk effectively in one-on-one moments.

CB - Fabian Schar - 6/10

Distribution was efficient, but he lost Nkunku a few times with the Frenchman's movement.

CB - Lloyd Kelly - 7/10

Astute defensive display against some very good attacking players.

LB - Lewis Hall - 7/10

Got forward to support Joelinton well at times, but didn't vacate his defensive responsibilities in the process.

CM - Sean Lognstaff - 7/10

Some excellent pressing work in the first half led to good Newcastle opportunities.

CM - Sandro Tonali - 8/10

Neat work on the ball, but his high pressing was the catalyst for Newcastle's first half dominance.

CM - Joe Willock - 7/10

Very energetic and lively, and heavily involved in Newcastle's second goal, but faded in the second half before coming off.

RW - Anthony Gordon - 5/10

Peripheral throughout the first half, and cautioned for a reckless tackle on Cucurella. Livened up a little bit in the second period as the game became more stretched.

ST - Alexander Isak - 8/10

Newcastle's main threat throughout the encounter, and took his goal excellently. Protected by Howe by being substituted in the 63rd minute.

LW - Joelinton - 7/10

Deployed as a makeshift wide man, and his physicality and athleticism caused Chelsea issues.

Sub - Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Struggled to give Newcastle a foothold in a period of the game where they were struggling.

Sub - William Osula - 6/10

Couldn't get into the game, although he struck the post with a nice effort.

Sub - Dan Burn - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Tino Livramento - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Lewis Miley - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Philip Jorgensen - 5/10

Looked very uncomfortable on the ball.

RB - Axel Disasi - 5/10

Poor with his own goal, and struggled with Joelinton and Hall down his side.

CB - Tosin Adarabioyo - 6/10

Effective on the ball, but couldn't keep Newcastle out.

CB - Benoit Badiashile - 6/10

Struggled to deal with Isak's movement.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 4/10

Looked uncomfortable inverting into central areas, giving away several sloppy passes.

CM - Renato Veiga - 7/10

Was bright, looked to create things with snappy short passes.

CM - Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

Had a lot of the ball but failed to meaningfully impact proceedings.

CAM - Joao Felix - 7/10

A bit wasteful, but comfortably Chelsea's most lively attacking player in the first half.

RW - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 4/10

Very quiet on the night, and hooked before the hour mark.

LW - Mykhailo Murdyk - 4/10

Sloppy passing, and despite a few encouraging bursts away from Krafth, was unable to make the most of these opportunities.

ST - Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Some good movement and combinations with Felix, but profligate in front of goal.

Sub - Noni Madueke - 6/10

Relatively bright, but few important contributions.

Man of the Match - Sandro Tonali

Industrious, full of energy and very accomplished in his passing. This was everything Howe would hope for Tonali to be, providing the impetus in Newcastle's pressing work that caused Chelsea issues throughout the first half and using the ball impressively in a number of difficult scenarios.

In the second 45 minutes, the Italian was effective in his abundant defensive work, and helped spring some dangerous Newcastle transitions with expansive passing. Essential to the home team's comfortable victory, Howe will hope Tonali is able to build upon this display and carry it into the Premier League, where he's not looked quite as effective since returning from his extensive betting ban.

All Statistics via SofaScore - correct as of 30/10/2024