Manchester United's Premier League title challenge didn't last very long, did it?

A few months back, it looked as if Erik ten Hag's side could catch Manchester City and Arsenal.

But now United find themselves 14 points behind the former and a whopping 22 behind the latter after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Second half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson secured a famous victory for Eddie Howe's team - who have now moved ahead of the Red Devils and into third place.

It really was a vintage Newcastle display at St James' Park. They were superior to United in every single department and thoroughly deserved revenge for the recent Carabao Cup final defeat.

Bruno Guimaraes dictated the tempo of the match from his midfield position, while Alexander Isak was a constant thorn in the away team's side.

And Diogo Dalot will be thankful he doesn't have to come up against the mercurial Allan Saint-Maximin again this season.

Newcastle aimed sly dig at Ten Hag after 2-0 win

Shortly after victory and three points were confirmed, Newcastle's Twitter admin decided to fire some more shots in United's direction.

Their post focused on Ten Hag's comments made in a press conference before the match.

"Concern," the United boss said when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting tactics. "We know they delay, yeah. It's something that is what the referees don't want, they want to have tempo in the game.

"That is the aim of the Premier League to have tempo in the game. So they (referees) also have to be consistent to let the game go. Do and act what the policy is."

It's safe to say Ten Hag's words have come back to haunt him...

Newcastle's viral tweet

Well played, Newcastle.

Fans were loving it, including club legend and Match of the Day regular, Alan Shearer.

Shearer's response to Newcastle's tweet

It really is a great time to be associated with Newcastle United Football Club.

Champions League qualification is starting to look like it could become reality, something not many predicted before a ball was kicked this season.

The race for the top four has the potential to be exciting as both the title one and relegation battle.

Newcastle, United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion will fight it out for a spot in club football's biggest competition.

And right now, we have no idea who the victors are going to be...