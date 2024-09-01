Key Takeaways Tottenham's miserable record at St. James' Park continued with a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle.

Goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak ensured that Dan Burn's own goal wasn't costly.

Isak was at the heart of all of Newcastle's attacks during the game, earning him Man of the Match status.

Tottenham's miserable recent record at St. James' Park continued as they slumped to defeat against Newcastle, with goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak condemning Ange Postecoglou's side to their first loss of the new Premier League campaign.

Newcastle came out the blocks quickly, with early pressure seeing Isak clip a cross-cum-shot against the woodwork, while Barnes had a ferocious effort curl wide of Vicario's post. However, Spurs grew into the game, dominating possession and territory for much of the first half, and they had a goal ruled out as Cristian Romero headed home after straying offside. Ultimately, though, Ange Postecoglou's side lacked a focal point to play off of, with most of their shots coming from speculative long-range efforts, and they eventually fell behind eight minutes before the break. A quick throw-in from Dan Burn played Lloyd Kelly down the line, with the former Bournemouth man's pinpoint cut-back expertly finished on the half volley from Harvey Barnes, guiding the ball beyond the outstretched Vicario.

The second half began in a similar fashion to much of the first period, with Tottenham dominating the ball and Newcastle looking to hit the Lilywhites in transition. After Wilson Odobert missed a golden opportunity at the back post from a Brennan Johnson cross and Pedro Porro had a deflected cross hit the bar, the away team were rewarded for their persistent pressure with a gifted equaliser. Nick Pope parried a shot from James Maddison and then palmed the rebounded effort from Johnson into Burn's path, with the 6'7 defender rifling into his own net from a yard out.

Despite the relentless waves of attack from Spurs continuing, Newcastle re-took the lead against the run of play. In transition, Joelinton found the onrushing Jacob Murphy, who squared for a tap-in for Isak. The North London outfit desperately looked for another equaliser in the closing minutes, but ultimately couldn't find it.

Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham Match Stats Newcastle Statistic Tottenham 34% Possession 66% 9 Shots 20 3 Shots on Target 6 16 Fouls 13 4 Yellow Cards 4

Match Highlights

Newcastle Player Ratings

GK - Nick Pope - 4/10

Struggled on the ball, made a couple of steady saves from range, but completely at fault for Spurs' goal.

RB - Tino Livramento - 7/10

Comfortable in possession but struggled to impact the game in the final third. Dealt with Spurs' attackers.

CB - Emil Krafth - 6/10

Solid defensively but struggled to play through Spurs' press and resorted to long balls too often.

CB - Dan Burn - 7/10

Astute on the ball and a couple of good recovery runs defensively.

LB - Lloyd Kelly - 6/10

Booked and struggled one-on-one against Odobert on a few occasions. Excellent cut-back for the opening goal.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Struggled to impact the game with Spurs dominating possession. Didn't quite look his usual self.

CM - Sean Longstaff - 5/10

Some good defensive work but struggled on the ball.

CM - Joelinton - 6/10

Shown a yellow card for a reckless foul. Doggish off the ball and created Isak's goal with a great ball to Murphy.

RW - Anthony Gordon - 5/10

Quiet, with most of Newcastle's attacks down the right. Looks more comfortably on the left.

LW - Harvey Barnes - 7/10

Expertly finished the opener, was Newcastle's main offensive outlet in the first half, although he faded before being substituted on the hour mark.

ST - Alexander Isak - 8/10

Constant menace, harassing Spurs' defenders, and ultimately scored the winner.

Sub - Jacob Murphy - 6/10

Some poor giveaways, and missed a good chance with a tame effort towards Vicario's near post. Did register the assist for Isak.

Sub - Lews Hall - 5/10

Looked shakey defensively against Johnson. Couldn't get on the ball.

Sub - Sandro Tonali - 6/10

Didn't really impact the game in his first match back from suspension.

Sub - Miguel Almiron - N/A

Not on long enough to make a difference.

Tottenham Player Ratings

GK - Vicario - 4/10

Looked vulnerable from set pieces and uncomfortable on the ball.

RB - Pedro Porro - 6/10

Newcastle's threat came down his side, but impressive on the ball.

CB - Radu Dragusin - 7/10

Solid defensively. Excellent recovery run to deny Isak when the Swede was through on goal.

CB - Cristian Romero - 4/10

Some poor long passes. Charged out of defence cluelessly on Barnes' goal.

LB - Destiny Udogie - 5/10

Couldn't really influence proceedings on the ball, dealt with Gordon.

CM - Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Some good work on the ball. Left Spurs' back four exposed at times and booked for a cynical foul on Barnes.

CM - Pape Sarr - 6/10

Booked for a late tackle on Kelly and was subsequently hooked at half-time as Spurs looked to add more offensive firepower. Did some good defensive work, making three tackles, but struggled to make an impact in the final third.

CM - James Maddison - 6/10

At the heart of most of Spurs' good moves, but final action was lacking.

RW - Wilson Odobert - 6/10

Looked threatening one on one with Kelly, but ultimately looks raw, with his decision-making and execution in dangerous areas lacking.

LW - Son Heung-min - 5/10

Quiet on the left, couldn't get into goal-scoring positions.

ST - Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Strange role as a 'false nine'. Floated well, but meant Spurs lacked a focal point. Much more influential in the second half.

Sub - Brennan Johnson - 8/10

Made a major impact off the bench, providing a right-sided outlet for Spurs attacks, and involved in the equaliser.

Sub - Timo Werner - 5/10

Struggled to get into the game.

Sub - Lucas Bergvall - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Rodrigo Bentancur - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Man of the Match - Alexander Isak

Isak ultimately provided the winning goal and was Newcastle's main threat on a day where they were under the cosh. Despite that, he led well from the front, showcasing great movement throughout the game and acting as the centerpiece for all of the Magpies' best moments in the tie.

Although he hadn't been at his best in the first couple of games, the Swedish striker was menacing throughout, hitting the woodwork before getting the reward for his efforts late in the second half. Eddie Howe will be hopeful that there is even more to come from his star striker after the international break.