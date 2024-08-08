Highlights Newcastle struggled last season due to injuries, suspension, and hefty defeats.

With a less injury-ravaged squad and no European distractions, Newcastle aims for top four.

Key players like Isak, Tonali, Joelinton, and Botman are crucial for Newcastle's success.

Following a dream 2022/23 Premier League season for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United where they finished fourth to qualify for Champions League football, last season was a bit of a drop-off from the expectations that were set, as the Magpies struggled for consistency and failed to keep the back door shut akin to the previous campaign.

Despite finishing seventh last season, Newcastle suffered some hefty defeats in the league and dropped out of the Champions League bottom of the group, though their group did consist of Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan. Nevertheless, Howe was given the benefit of the doubt by Newcastle fans, as he was working with a staggeringly weakened squad by injuries and suspension while competing in Europe.

To name a few, last season's big summer signing, Sandro Tonali, missed 39 games due to suspension for betting breaches; their number one choice centre-back, Sven Botman, was out for 28 matches with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury; goalkeeper Nick Pope was ruled out for 26 matches due to a dislocated shoulder; and the battering ram of a midfielder, Joelinton, also missed out on 24 games from a groin surgery, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Expectedly so, this transfer window has been especially quiet on Tyneside, as the club currently has little wriggle room due to the profit and sustainability rules. However, without any European football to preoccupy them and a less injury-ravaged squad, there is a considerably favourable chance for them to get right back in the mix of the top four.

Pre-season Results so far

Preparation for 2024-25

Newcastle United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, May 22nd. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

A-League All Stars 8-0 Newcastle United, May 24th. Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Hull City 0-2 Newcastle United, July 27th. The MKM Stadium, Hull

Urawa Red Diamonds 1-4 Newcastle United, July 31st. Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama, Japan

Yokohoma F.Marinos 2-0 Newcastle United, August 3rd. Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Newcastle United v Girona, August 9th. St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle United v Brest, August 10th. St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle United Picks

Magpies looking to bounce back following an injury-ravaged campaign

All things considered, finishing seventh last season was not a bad result when taking all factors into context, but due to the investment that has been made into the club, they will be aiming higher this time around.

Newcastle United Picks (via Paddy Power & BetFred) Bet Club/Player Odds Top Four Finish Newcastle United 9/4 Golden Boot Alexander Isak 14/1 Golden Boot Callum Wilson 66/1 Golden Boot Anthony Gordon 80/1

In the other competitions, Newcastle will be competing in the League and FA Cup, but due to Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Manchester City last term, they will not be competing in Europe. In the League Cup, Newcastle's chances of lifting the trophy for their first-ever time currently sit at 12/1. In the FA Cup, the odds of them winning their seventh cup in their history are also at 12/1.

Predictions

Keeping squad fit will be crucial to success

If Newcastle are to propel themselves back into Champions League football and make a push for a domestic cup this season, it will be imperative that they are able to sustain key members of the squad, most importantly the likes of Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, and Sven Botman.

Scoring 21 league goals last campaign, Isak was able to lead Newcastle to a respectable finish despite the team suffering from inconsistent performances and a lack of personnel, and when the Swede was missing, the Magpie's goal threat was left solely down to Anthony Gordon. Bruno Guimaraes was the only mainstay in Howe's midfield last campaign; however, this time the Brazilian will need the help of Tonali and Joelinton to help stabilise the team and produce more consistent performances. Botman will also be imperative to keeping the backline solid, as without his leadership at the back, they conceded 29 more goals in the 23/24 season than they did in the previous one.

Due to the lack of European football distractions and with likely a less injury-wrecked squad, we predict that Newcastle will finish 5th in the Premier League, with Isak being their highest goalscorer for the season across all competitions. In terms of the domestic cups, Newcastle could be looking at an FA Cup or EFL Cup win this season.

