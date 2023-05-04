Newcastle United's Callum Wilson is committed to the long-term project at St. James' Park and could prove one of the club's most important players in years to come, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wilson has impressed for Eddie Howe's side throughout the campaign, with the Magpies now on the verge of securing Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United latest news - Callum Wilson

Having started the match on the bench, Wilson proved his worth to Howe and Co. in Newcastle's recent clash against bottom-placed Southampton, by coming on as a substitute and netting two second-half goals (Fotmob).

Bagging in the 54th and 81st minutes of the match, Wilson's quick-fire double helped Newcastle come from behind against the basement club and secure a much-needed three points.

It was a result that gave the Magpies breathing space in the race for a top-four finish, with Newcastle now looking all but certain of finishing inside a Champions League position.

Barring a complete implosion between now and the end of the season, it looks as if Howe will be the first Newcastle boss in over two decades to guide Newcastle back into Europe's premier competition.

And should they be successful in securing their goal for the campaign, there are suggestions marksman Wilson - who cost £20 million - should be heavily praised for the role he played.

What has Dean Jones said about Wilson and Newcastle?

When quizzed on Wilson's position in the Newcastle squad, journalist Jones admitted the Englishman still has a key part to play in the Magpies' development.

On the 31-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Callum Wilson is always rising to the challenge at the moment and it probably is because he's got that desire within him to prove that he doesn't just want to be a bit part of this and knowing that it's a really big project that's just taking off, he wants to be around at Newcastle.”

How has Wilson been performing this season?

Following the £63 million arrival of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in the summer, there was a general feeling that Wilson's days as a starter for Newcastle were somewhat limited.

Instead, albeit because of some unfortunate injuries to Isak, Wilson has featured heavily for the North-East club, making 26 Premier League appearances, 17 of which were starts (Transfermarkt).

Within those, Wilson has contributed to a fair share of goals, netting an impressive 15 times in the league, along with a further four assists.

As such, it's no surprise that the £46,000-per-week earner is ranked among the highest performers in the Newcastle squad, having averaged an eye-catching performance rating of 6.94 in the Premier League (WhoScored).