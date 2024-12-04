Newcastle United held league-leaders Liverpool to a memorable 3-3 draw at St James' Park on Wednesday night as Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah took part in a shootout for the ages. While the former scored and assisted, the Reds' talisman's three goal involvements weren't enough to secure a win for Arne Slot's side.

Despite entering the game with a comfortable nine-point cushion over second and third-placed Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, the Reds appeared sluggish at the start at St James' Park. Sandro Tonali set the tone early with the first significant shot of the match, and the Magpies continued to dominate the opening half - without really galvanising the Gallowgate End until later on.

Although Alexis Mac Allister offered Liverpool a brief glimmer of hope with a sweetly struck effort that clipped the post, Jacob Murphy quickly reasserted Newcastle's control by striking the woodwork at the other end, with Bruno Guimaraes also seeing a third effort of the night palmed away by Caoimhin Kelleher.

The opener finally arrived in the 34th minute when Alexander Isak took the ball to the edge of the box and smashed the ball into the top-left corner. And just mere minutes after, it could have gone from bad to worse for the league leaders, with Joe Gomez gifting Anthony Gordon a chance that he would squander.

But while Arne Slot's side were devoid of their high-octane style, with their hosts bringing their A-game, there was always a feeling it would only be a matter of time before the team that sits at the top of the global power rankings would rediscover their verve. Within a blink of an eye of the restart, this proved true as Mohamed Salah's ball into the box was tidily converted by Curtis Jones.

The goal ignited the game, but not in the interest of the Reds initially, as Anthony Gordon would then put his potential suitors in more peril just 10 minutes later. The former Everton winger turned Joe Gomez inside out before tucking it away, before the drama continued when Trent Alexander-Arnold's introduction in the 67th minute saw him setup Salah for yet another equaliser.

Both teams looked good value for a winner in an end-to-end showdown for the remaining 20 minutes. But the floodlights well and truly opened up to ensure the game was never once predictable. Although Salah scored again to take it to 3-2, a rare Kelleher mistake saw him run out of his goal and leave Fabian Schar unmarked to tap in another equaliser in the 89th minute.

Match Highlights

Newcastle United Player Ratings

GK - Nick Pope - 6.5/10

Made a really good save to keep out Mac Allister's first effort, but should have done a little better to keep Jones out.

RB - Tino Livramento - 7/10

The young Englishman proved to be great at getting his way out of cul-de-sacs. Whenever his opponents seemed to have him crowded out, he found a way to get the ball up the pitch confidently. He also defended Gakpo really well, proving Newcastle needn't be concerned about the right-back position.

CB - Fabian Schar - 7/10

Won all of his first-half ground duels and kept his shape really well to make sure Liverpool's openings to attack were few and far between. In the dying embers, he scored a tap-in to equalise.

CB - Dan Burn - 6.5/10

Lost his man as Jones equalised. But he was superior aerially, and was assured throughout without doing much special.

LB - Lewis Hall - 6.5/10

Omnipotent in attack and defence, and didn't look out of depth at any point. With England's long-term left-back crisis, Hall is surely in contention to fix Thomas Tuchel's problems once he begins his reign. That being said, if his new England boss only tuned into the second-half, he'd have a different opinion. Salah ran him ragged.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

Tested the goalkeeper with a low, curling shot into the bottom corner, and looked good value for setting up attacks when picking up the ball from deep, as evidenced by his piercing pass into Isak that led to the goal. Defensively, he was sound, keeping his shape well and being well-disciplined in the tackle.

CM - Sandro Tonali - 6.5/10

Shifted the ball through a crowd of bodies to create the first early warning sign, hitting his shot towards an outstretched Kelleher. Brought the game to the Reds right from the off, but waned in the second period.

CM - Joelinton - 6.5/10

An ongoing shoulder injury seemed to stop Joelinton's efforts to have a sustained impact on proceedings. He was weak going into duels and wasn't his usual energetic self.

RW - Jacob Murphy - 6.5/10

The often frantic pass attempts he made early on were forgiven because Murphy was brilliant at tracking back, winning the footrace against Nunez on several occasions. He grew into the game after hitting the base of the post from an angle and took a few shots after that would have got Liverpool fans jangling with nerves.

ST - Alexander Isak - 8.5/10

The news of his return would have struck some fear into the Liverpool defence, and for good reason. His runs off the shoulder of the last man was a frequented avenue to attack from, and he opened the scoring with a piledriver on the 34th-minute mark. He was the beating heart of Newcastle's attacks as he also assisted Gordon.

LW - Anthony Gordon - 7/10

Missed the easiest chance he will get all season when Gomez gifted him a one-on-one with Kelleher. He never seemed to be as up to the occasion as his attacking teammates were, until he snuck in behind the defence to regain Newcastle the lead.

Sub - Harvey Barnes - 6/10

Good, but not remarkable. His pace on the break gave Newcastle a lot of breathing room, but that's about it.

Sub - Joe Willock - 6/10

Solid. His passes were accurate, but in the midst of chaos, he did struggle defensively to get Newcastle a midfield foothold.

Sub - Sean Longstaff - 6/10

An 88th-minute substitute, he didn't do a lot wrong but didn't have enough time to do much, either.

Sub - Callum Wilson N/A

Didn't do enough to warrant a rating in injury time.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

There's a reason Alisson hasn't been brought back into the fold yet. After clean sheets against Real Madrid and Manchester City, Kelleher proved himself again away at Newcastle up until the dying embers. He did, however, make a rare glaring mistake to gift Newcastle a late equaliser.

RB - Jarell Quansah - 6/10

After the poor start to the season he had under his new manager, Konate's injury offered Quansah an opportunity to redeem himself. However, he didn't always look comfortable in his new right-back position, though made up for it by keeping Gordon quiet throughout the night.

CB - Joe Gomez - 6/10

He would have been so thankful for Kelleher's save after blundering a pass back to him to gift Gordon a chance. Besides that incident, along with giving the ball away shortly after, he was solid. What sums up the defender best was when he took a powerful shot to the face - he's never afraid to do what it takes to give his teammates the best possible chance of glory.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Jamie Carragher named the collosal Reds' captain as the best Premier League defender of all time, and it's fair to say he proved so once again in the Northeast. There's never a game he doesn't look to be at least 7/10, on and off the ball. He ensures that, although Liverpool have a makeshift defence, everyone knows their role and works hard to get a result.

LB - Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Some of his passes pumped up the field were vintage Robertson. All things considered, he held his own on the left defensively, too.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 5.5/10

The Dutchman was a little casual at times while in possession, giving the ball away when the easy pass was on.

CM - Curtis Jones - 7.5/10

His position higher up in the midfield often meant Jones, the recent England debutant and goalscorer, was drowned out and left frustrated by his lack of contributions. In the second-half, he sprung into life to strike a sweet equaliser beyond Pope.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Two strikes within a minute of each other threatened to open the scoring inside the first 15 minutes, with the latter striking the post. He did, however, let himself down a little by picking up a suspension ahead of the weekend's Merseyside derby.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 9/10

Very ghostlike in the first-half, being dispossessed twice out of the 23 touches he made. Business as usual in the second-half, though, as his pass with the outside of his boot connected with Jones for the equaliser. He then almost set up another just a minute later, using his twinkle toes to get the ball into Gakpo. He then got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-2 and 3-2. Inevitable.

ST - Darwin Nunez - 5.5/10

Captain chaos struck again with this willingness to drop back and help the defence. But apart from one or two bursts of pace forward, he didn't have much of a say in the final third. A worrying contrast with Isak.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Definitely the best of the Liverpool forwards in the first-half, although that's not really saying much. But at least he had a shot and a few successful dribbles to suggest he was trying.

Sub - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

What an introduction. He assisted Salah for the 2-2 equaliser after less than three minutes on the pitch, and then picked up a yellow card at the other end for a challenge on Gordon. He played his part in the eventual winner, too, as he got two assists in just 23 minutes.

Sub - Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

Brought much-needed energy from the bench and more than played his part in the late onslaught.

Sub - Luis Diaz - 6/10

His dribbling was a nuisance that Newcastle dealt with well.

Player of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Mr inevitable himself. After a quiet first-half, he scored twice and assisted another to make sure Liverpool didn't lose and let their nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table slip too much. Poor Lewis Hall, as he ran him riot in the latter stages of the night, on and off the ball. He now has the most goals in the competition this season, and has just two fewer assists than playmaking leader, Bukayo Saka.

If Liverpool are to get their hands on silverware in Arne Slot's debut season, then you can be certain that the Egyptian played a role. He has a supernatural ability to decide games by himself, and the desperate shouts for a new contract could not get any louder.