Newcastle United could look to strengthen their squad options in the summer window.

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles isn't convincing enough for a back-up role in the squad, transfer insider Dean Jones claimed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lascelles, who earns a reported £40,000 per week, failed to impress on the weekend against Manchester City and Jones believes the Magpies are likely to strengthen in defence this summer.

Newcastle United transfer news - Jamaal Lascelles

Now without a victory in their previous five outings across all competitions, Newcastle are in the midst of their worst winless run of the season (Flashscore).

Such poor form has led to suggestions that Newcastle don't have enough strength in depth to compete for the highest positions in the Premier League.

One name who has been accused of not being good enough is centre-back Lascelles, who made his first start since January's FA Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday against City on Saturday.

While the ex-Nottingham Forest defender was able to prevent marksman Erling Haaland from finding the net, Lascelles didn't exactly capture the imagination during his cameo, with WhoScored giving the 29-year-old a damming 5.85 rating.

With European football a realistic target for Newcastle this season and the chance to improve the quality within the squad, there have been claims that Lascelles could be part of the cohort Eddie Howe and Co. look to ship out during the upcoming summer transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Lascelles leaving Newcastle?

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, the likelihood of Lascelles leaving Newcastle at the end of the season is high.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT he doesn't think Lascelles has the quality to be of use to Howe's side, with an improvement needed if they're to push on to the next level.

On the Derby-born defender, Jones said: "I'm not sure Jamaal Lascelles is a convincing enough backup at this stage of their growth to be calling upon as you move forward.

"What I’d say is that they will look to upgrade in the heart of their defence once we get to the summer and how high they can go depends on exactly where they finish in the league.”

Who might Newcastle replace Lascelles with?

As Jones alludes to, should Newcastle land European football next season, new opportunities on the market will likely open for the Magpies.

A position of interest for Newcastle's recruitment team, it's claimed by Sport1 in Germany that the Magpies are eyeing a swoop for Leeds United's Robin Koch.

The defender joined Leeds from Bundesliga side Freiburg in August 2020 and has made over 55 appearances in the Premier League since (Transfermarkt).

Elsewhere, it's claimed by The Sun that Newcastle are interested in a cut-price deal for Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

It's reported the 23-year-old would be available at a reduced price, should Saints be relegated from the first tier this season.