Newcastle United could now make the "perfect addition" by signing Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie told GIVEMESPORT.

Tierney has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, with Newcastle one side reportedly interested.

Newcastle United transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to a report by The Evening Standard, out-of-favour Arsenal fullback Tierney would be open to joining Newcastle when the transfer window opens.

It's claimed Tierney has grown to be frustrated with his current role under Mikel Arteta, as Oleksandr Zinchenko has rocketed to the top of the pecking order following his arrival from Manchester City.

Tierney, who has over three years left on his £110,000-per-week contract at Arsenal, joined the Gunners in 2019 from Celtic for £25 million (Sky Sports).

However, with speculation surrounding a move away from the Emirates Stadium now growing with each passing week, it's claimed Arsenal could make a pretty profit on the £25 million they paid for Tierney four years ago.

As per Caught Offside, Newcastle can expect to be quoted a remarkable £40 million for Tierney, should they wish to acquire his services this summer.

What has Keith Downie said about Tierney moving to Newcastle?

When asked about the prospect of Tierney switching north London for the North-East, Sky Sports reporter Downie indicated it could be a good move for all parties.

On the 25-year-old's rumoured move, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Tierney would be a perfect addition. I think it'd be a good move for the player as well, because why would a player right now not want to come to Newcastle when you see what's going on?

"We've been hearing for a couple of years now all these players Newcastle are looking at, they want Champions League football, they want to play in Europe. Well, Newcastle are going to be playing Champions League football.

"And Tottenham aren’t, Liverpool aren’t and Chelsea aren’t, so that puts Newcastle in a strong position.”

Should Tierney swap Arsenal for Newcastle?

Left-back has been a problem area throughout the campaign for Eddie Howe's side, with Dan Burn often the man tasked with operating in that role.

With close to 100 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, it's clear the Scottish international has the ability to perform in the top flight, but it's likely his injury record that will cause the most concern among the Newcastle faithful.

Since arriving at Arsenal in 2019, Tierney has missed an astonishing combined total of 48 matches through injury - a figure that equates to over one full season of action.

Regardless, if Howe and Co. are able to attract Tierney to St. James' Park, it would be foolish of them not to snatch a player of that talent up straight away, especially with the likely addition of European football next season too.